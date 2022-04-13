Campos-Duffy on migrants arriving in DC: Texas is bringing the border to Biden and Harris

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy argued Texas aims to "bring the border" to the Biden administration after Gov. Greg Abbott sent buses of migrants to Washington, D.C. Campos-Duffy said on "Outnumbered' the "neglect" Americans feel on the border crisis is augmented by the Biden administration touting the need for Ukraine's border to be protected.

MIGRANTS SNAP SELFIES AT BORDER AFTER CROSSING INTO US

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: They're saying if Kamala and Joe Biden won't come to the border, we're going to bring the border to them, and so I guess in this case... This kind of a gimmick, this kind of a stunt… They hope will bring attention to… this neglect, and I think the neglect is even more highlighted by the fact that in Ukraine, where again, we're sending all kinds of weapons, we're helping the Ukrainians defend their border and their... right to national sovereignty. And it just seems like no one cares here, and I was just at the border in Texas this past week and people feel really abandoned. They feel like no one in our capital gives a damn about them.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT FROM "OUTNUMBERED" BELOW: