ABC News hammered for making it look like AOC, Omar were handcuffed at abortion rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Tuesday, ABCNews.com published an account of the arrest of progressive congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and other Democratic lawmakers at a protest against the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Critics on Twitter slammed the story, accusing the outlet of using photos that made it appear as though Ocasio-Cortez and Omar were being handcuffed though video footage of their arrests proves otherwise.

ABC News’ report noted, "Seventeen lawmakers in total were arrested, according to Capitol Police, including Reps. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Illinois' Jan Schakowsky. The charge was crowding, obstructing or incommoding, police said."

The photos featured in the report, along with others shared on the network’s Twitter account, depicted AOC and Omar standing facing the camera with police behind them. Both lawmakers had their hands behind their backs, giving casual readers the impression that both were handcuffed and being escorted by police.

OCASIO-CORTEZ, OMAR PRETENDING TO BE HANDCUFFED AFTER ARREST AT PROTEST BLOWS UP TWITTER: 'THIS IS TOO MUCH'

However, video taken at the event from other sources showed that Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar were not handcuffed as they were moved around the premises by Capitol police. In the now-viral clip shared by The Daily Signal's Douglas Blair, AOC can be seen walking in front of an officer with her hands behind her back, only to raise a fist a few seconds later, dispelling the notion she was handcuffed.

Omar can be seen doing the exact same thing in another clip.

Conservatives on Twitter ripped the ABC News report, accusing the outlet of making "it look like they are cuffed."

That was Washington Times columnist Tim Young’s opinion. He tweeted at the network, "What a complete f---ing lie with angles on these photos to make it look like they are cuffed. And they wonder why they're called fake news."

Young subsequently tweeted two stills from the viral clips, showing the exact frames in which the congresswomen each raised their fists in solidarity with their pro-abortion constituency. He added, "Interesting that you chose not to post photos/video of both AOC and Ilhan Omar waving just a few seconds after your pictures were taken..."

REPS. OMAR, ADAMS AMONG 16 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS ARRESTED DURING ABORTION PROTEST NEAR SUPREME COURT

MRCTV commentator Brittany Hughes blasted the outlet for buying the lawmakers’ performance, tweeting, "Y’all would a eat dog turd out of their hands if they offered it to you."

"Now show the pics from the side that show there are no handcuffs. How are you not humiliated?" asked conservative author Carmine Sabia.

America Matters executive director Jim Hanson tweeted, "Regime media makes sure to play along with the noble protestors arrested theme by showing pics of them pretending to be handcuffed."

Journalist and podcast host Ky Chow reprimanded ABC, writing, "It does not reflect well on @ABC that they chose to show photos that suggest AOC/Omar were handcuffed, when video shows they simply faked it for the cameras. No good picture editor should have allowed this, at least without the caption disclosing it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It all started with the pretend handcuffs. Now it’s time for the media lies to kick in. No surprise @ABC is leading the pack," tweeted conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza.

Conservative radio host Larry O’Connor slammed the report, writing, "Any update on this @abc? Like... Maybe report the TRUTH?"

"These pictures falsely suggest that @AOC and @IlhanMN were handcuffed. Is this ‘misinformation,’ @ABC?" asked Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton

Fox News Digital reached out to ABC for comment, thought they've yet to respond.