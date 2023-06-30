Expand / Collapse search
Protesters descend on Philadelphia ahead of Trump, DeSantis' Moms for Liberty appearances

Both 2024 presidential candidates are expected to deliver remarks at the summit on Friday

By Joshua Comins | Fox News
    Protesters descend on Philadelphia ahead of former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' remarks at Moms for Liberty's Joyful Warriors National Summit. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

Moms for Liberty is set to host former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday at their Joyful Warriors National Summit as protesters descend on the City of Brotherly Love.

Protesters gathered outside the barricaded Museum of the American Revolution, where summit attendees appeared for the welcome reception. 

They called out various chants amid Philadelphia's heavy police presence. 

