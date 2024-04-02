RFK Jr. doubles down on warning Biden is 'much worse' than Trump: 'Genuine threat to our democracy'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubled down on his belief that President Biden is the biggest threat to democracy on Tuesday, citing the administration's alleged efforts to censor political speech online.

"President Biden has done something that no other president in history has done, which is to order media, particularly social media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Google to censor his political opponents," the independent presidential candidate told "Fox & Friends."

"If you have a president who can censor his political opponents, he is the license for any kind of atrocity, that is a genuine threat to our democracy," he continued. "What Trump said about… questioning the election and… to the extent that he engaged… in an effort to overthrow that, of course, that's a threat to democracy, but it is not the worst threat undermining the First Amendment of our Constitution and then weaponizing the federal agencies, to get his opponents off the ballot."

Kennedy previously said during an appearance on CNN's "OutFront" Monday that Biden is a "much worse" threat to democracy than Trump because the current president has been "weaponizing" federal agencies to censor his political opponents.

"I can make the argument that President Biden is much worse," Kennedy said. "And the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech or censor his opponent."

"The greatest threat to democracy is not somebody who questions election returns but a President of the United States who will use the power of his office to force the social media companies Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, to open a portal and give access to that portal to the FBI, CIA, the IRS, the NIH, to censor his political critics," he added.

Kennedy's comments come after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case alleging that top Biden officials colluded with Big Tech to censor political speech on social media platforms.

Last month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Murthy v. Missouri. The case originated from a lawsuit filed by state attorneys general from Missouri and Louisiana accusing senior government officials of colluding with major social media companies to counter misinformation.

The lawsuit alleged that this collaboration ultimately led to the censorship of speech on various topics, including Hunter Biden's laptop, the origins of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of face masks.

"All of this, the use of the courts, the use of prosecutors, the use of all these federal agencies to change our political landscape, it just is wrong, and we should be debating about it," Kennedy said Tuesday. "He forced… he told the social media companies… we're going to bring an antitrust case against you, and we're going to withdraw your Section 230 immunity, which is existential for those companies, if you don't give us a portal to censor."

"And then who did he give access to that portal? The CIA, the FBI, CISA, the IRS, NIH, so you had all these federal agencies that were now able to silence people who were questioning their policies, and that is really an arrogant, an anti-democratic," he continued.

