Project Veritas taunts Pfizer with LED truck parked outside drug maker’s NYC office following latest sting

Project Veritas taunted Pfizer with an LED truck parked outside of the drug manufacturer’s New York City headquarters on Tuesday after the investigative journalism group put a spotlight on alleged plans to mutate COVID.

Last week, Project Veritas, a right-wing guerilla journalism outfit, published footage of a man described as Pfizer director of research and development Jordon Trishton Walker telling an undercover Project Veritas journalist that the company was exploring plans to "mutate" the COVID virus themselves through "directed evolution."

"That is not what we say to the public," Walker said during the video that has been viewed more than 27 million times on Twitter alone.

TUCKER CARLSON: IF YOU REALLY WANT TO UNDERSTAND HOW POWERFUL BIG PHARMA IS, CONSIDER THIS

Walker was also heard explaining that they’re "not supposed to do gain-of-function research" but instead uses the term "directed evolution" which he said is "very different."

"It’s pretty good for the industry to be honest, it’s bad for everyone else in America," Walker said in the undercover video.

In a follow-up video, Walker became overcome with emotion when confronted by Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, insisting he’s a "liar" who was simply trying to impress a date. It escalated into chaos as Walker attempted to have O'Keefe and his team arrested and destroyed their iPad which O'Keefe played Jordan his controversial comments.

ACLU ‘DEEPLY TROUBLED’ BY CLAIMS DOJ SECRETLY SURVEILLED PROJECT VERITAS COMMUNICATIONS AS PART OF PROBE

Project Veritas shared an image on its social media accounts Tuesday of an LED truck airing the video directly outside of Pfizer’s offices.

Pfizer responded to Project Veritas with a lengthy statement on Friday, denying that it has conducted gain-of-function or directed evolution research but instead said "Working with collaborators, we have conducted research where the original SARS-CoV-2 virus has been used to express the spike protein from new variants of concern," later adding "We then make this data available through peer reviewed scientific journals and use it as one of the steps to determine whether a vaccine update is required."

Pfizer did not immediately respond when asked for comment on Project Veritas’ LED truck.