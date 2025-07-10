Professional clown rejects label being applied to Trump in Washington Post op-ed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tim Cunningham – a professional clown and the board president of Clowns Without Borders – wrote in the Washington Post on Thursday about liberal critics' frequent use of the word "clown" to describe President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

"None of this qualifies Trump for such a title. I am a clown and board president of the nonprofit, Clowns Without Borders. I’m here to set the record straight," Cunningham argued in the Post.

Cunningham listed several recent examples of Trump being called a clown, including by Democratic Strategist James Carville and MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell, who said in April the president was a "humiliated clown."

The professional clown also noted there were "Kick out the Clowns" protests across the U.S.

Conservatives have also compared the Democratic Party to a clown show, as Cunningham argued the title should not be used in politics at all.

"Our joyful work has been diminished into an insult. Every election season, the word ‘clown’ resurfaces to compare tumultuous Washington politics to a circus. Political commentators and social media users are not the only ones who wrongfully sling this jibe. ‘Clown’ is used by almost everyone to belittle those seen as foolish or incompetent. The more we mistreat the word, the more we lose understanding of a sacred art form," he wrote.

Cunningham said people should find another way to "despise and depose fascism," and said "Keep Clown out of Trumpian comparisons, and for that matter, all politics."

He also suggested people use the word "buffoon" instead.

The Post op-ed was mocked on social media.

Abigail Jackson, the White House Deputy Press Secretary, quipped, "Yes, this is real."

Cunningham also detailed his work with Clowns without Borders, explaining, "CWB has 13 operational chapters around the world; our budgets are small, but our reach is broad. We perform for thousands of people living in refugee camps, but we can also craft an act for an audience of one."

"Clowns are more than children’s birthday party performers; we help people relax, heal and prompt others to think differently about the world," he wrote.