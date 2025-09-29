Pro-life influencer speaks out after NYC attacker goes unpunished due to prosecutor's error

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Savannah Craven Antao, a conservative pro-life influencer who went viral after getting punched in the face during a street interview about abortion, spoke out after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office dropped the case against her attacker.



"[Bragg’s office], they favor criminals over victims," Craven Antao told "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt, faulting Bragg's office for putting "a simple law school graduate in charge of my case."



"They failed to file a certificate of readiness. So, because the evidence was not presented, it timed out within that 90 days," the content creator continued.

"I believe it was [on purpose]."

The district attorney’s office released a statement of apology for not proceeding with the case.

"Every victim deserves their day in court, and our office has reached out to apologize to Ms. Craven for the unacceptable error of missing the discovery deadline. We are taking immediate internal steps in light of this case."

According to Craven Antao, she wasn’t notified the case had been dropped, but rather, found out through her attacker’s Instagram stories.

"It was shocking," said the pro-life advocate.

The attack occurred on April 3rd , but despite the brutality she encountered, Craven Antao says that she will not be deterred from her mission to shed light on controversial issues, despite "leftist violence."



The owner of the " Her Patriot Voice " YouTube channel said, "It just goes to show, right now in our country, we are experiencing leftist violence, political violence, at an all-time high. And it has to be shown."



"The left always loves to say… it's the conservatives that are all violent, and they're hurting people because they have different beliefs — but I am proving that it's the complete opposite."



"Charlie wanted to create conversation. That’s exactly what I’m trying to do on my platform," Craven Antao said.