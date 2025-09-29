Expand / Collapse search
Pro-life influencer speaks out after NYC attacker goes unpunished due to prosecutor's error

Alvin Bragg's office missed filing deadline after Savannah Craven Antao was sucker-punched during interview

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi By Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi Fox News
NYC woman who assaulted pro-life activist won't be prosecuted because of filing error Video

NYC woman who assaulted pro-life activist won't be prosecuted because of filing error

Social media content creator Savannah Craven Antao, who is known for bold man-on-the-street interviews, joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss her reaction to the filing error and more. 

Savannah Craven Antao, a conservative pro-life influencer who went viral after getting punched in the face during a street interview about abortion, spoke out after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office dropped the case against her attacker.

"[Bragg’s office], they favor criminals over victims," Craven Antao told "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt, faulting Bragg's office for putting "a simple law school graduate in charge of my case."

"They failed to file a certificate of readiness. So, because the evidence was not presented, it timed out within that 90 days," the content creator continued. 

"I believe it was [on purpose]."  

MAJOR PRO-LIFE GROUP DEMANDS INVESTIGATION INTO ABORTION PILL BILLBOARDS IN FLORIDA

Split photo of Savannah Craven Antao being punched in Harlem and Alvin Bragg speaking.

Pro-life activist Savannah Craven Antao was sucker-punched during a filmed street interview in Harlem. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office later dropped the assault case after missing a filing deadline. (Live Action/YouTube; Getty)

The district attorney’s office released a statement of apology for not proceeding with the case.

"Every victim deserves their day in court, and our office has reached out to apologize to Ms. Craven for the unacceptable error of missing the discovery deadline. We are taking immediate internal steps in light of this case." 

According to Craven Antao, she wasn’t notified the case had been dropped, but rather, found out through her attacker’s Instagram stories. 

"It was shocking," said the pro-life advocate.

HARRIS REVEALS CRUDE HYPOTHETICALS ON ABORTION, VIAGRA REHEARSED BEFORE TRUMP DEBATE

How Pro-life influencer deals with physical attacks and hatred from the left Video

The attack occurred on April 3rd, but despite the brutality she encountered, Craven Antao says that she will not be deterred from her mission to shed light on controversial issues, despite "leftist violence."

The owner of the "Her Patriot Voice" YouTube channel said, "It just goes to show, right now in our country, we are experiencing leftist violence, political violence, at an all-time high. And it has to be shown." 

"The left always loves to say… it's the conservatives that are all violent, and they're hurting people because they have different beliefs — but I am proving that it's the complete opposite." 

EX-ESPN HOST REVEALS THE 'REAL PROBLEM' IN US AFTER GETTING 'VICIOUS' MESSAGES FOLLOWING CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH

Charlie Kirk on the left posing for photo smiling at camera with Savannah Crave, a pro-life influencer, on the right.

Pro-life conservative influencer, Savannah Craven Antao, credits Charlie Kirk for "almost everything" she has, vows to continue his legacy.  (Instagram: @savannahantao)

The social media creator called out a growing trend toward violence after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a longtime friend who championed her to share her Christian conservative views.

"People like my attacker and so many other people on the left decide to choose violence. Charlie Kirk was murdered because he was making a difference. He was reaching out to the young people. He was making people think… His crime was just speaking his mind. And that's where we're at as a country right now. It's tragic, and this is not how America should be," she added.

"Charlie wanted to create conversation. That’s exactly what I’m trying to do on my platform," Craven Antao said. 

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi is a freelance production assistant at Fox News Digital.

