President sparks laughter for bungling name while singing Happy Birthday: 'Most Joe Biden thing ever'

President Biden’s fumble went viral across social media after another embarrassing gaffe while singing "Happy Birthday" to a White House guest.

During an event marking the signing of the Social Security Fairness Act on Sunday, Biden attempted to sing "Happy Birthday" to 17-year-old Eliseo Jimenez. Jimenez became nationally known after he walked from Lubbock, Texas, to Washington, D.C. in order to spread awareness about the limits of Social Security.

"Eliseo is just around the corner from receiving Social Security," Biden joked before announcing that Jimenez's birthday was the next day.

Less than a minute later, Biden appeared to either forget his name entirely or how to correctly say it while leading the audience in singing "Happy Birthday," mumbling instead as the crowd sang, "…dear Eliseo." The mumble was so pronounced that Jimenez reacted and laughed as if it were a joke.

This verbal error from Biden was the latest of many gaffes that have made Americans, particularly his critics, skeptical about his mental acuity and wary of his defenders.

Footage of this latest incident went viral, as many of Biden’s critics made jokes at his expense and celebrated the forthcoming end of his presidency.

"Biden brought a guy on stage to sing happy birthday to him... The problem is he either doesn't know his name or forgot it... and mumbled nonsense instead," comedian and podcaster Tim Young said. "Only 15 more days of this..."

BIDEN MOCKED AFTER ‘I'M IN THE 20TH CENTURY' GAFFE

Economic analyst and former DeSantis staffer Kyle Lamb joked that Biden’s performance is like "Me when I'm in the car and after the chorus, the second verse begins and I'm trying to confidently assure myself I know the lyrics."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller offered a similar comparison, suggesting Biden’s rendition is like, "Me every time the restaurant starts singing to the stupid kid."

"This is the most Joe Biden thing ever," American Institute for Economic Research senior editor Jon Miltimore joked.

American Compass managing editor Drew Holden argued, "It’s horrifying to imagine the consequences of Biden’s cognitive decline that will only be reported after he shuffles off the public stage. The most powerful man in the world’s brain doesn’t work. Those who wish us ill aren’t unaware."

BIDEN TAKES HEAT OVER GAFFE URGING AMERICANS TO ‘CHOOSE FREEDOM OVER DEMOCRACY'

"It continues to horrify me that the biggest media story in the universe isn’t the ongoing mental deterioration of the President of the United States, in full view of the world," he added in another post.

"He most definitely did NOT remember his name and just mumbled through it," podcast host Shawn Farash said, before suggesting that Biden’s defenders "used to call this a ‘Cheap Fake’ video."

This is not the first incident where Biden appeared to forget someone's name while singing "Happy Birthday" to them.

The president appeared to bungle Arndrea Waters King's name while singing the birthday song to her in January 2023 at the National Action Network’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday breakfast.

"Well, my wife has a rule in my family. When it's somebody's birthday, sing Happy Birthday," he said before he started singing to the wife of Martin Luther King III, the civil rights leader's eldest son.

Biden appeared to forget King's name in the final verse before quickly moving on. He began the song as the audience chimed in, but as he got to the portion with her name, he appeared to say, "Happy Birthday, dear Valen," trailing off.

"Well, it's hell turning 30, but you've got to put up with it," he joked.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report