President-elect Donald Trump to attend FOX Nation's sixth annual Patriot Awards

President-elect Donald Trump will appear at FOX Nation’s Patriot Awards on Thursday and receive the Patriot of the Year award.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who will emcee the sixth annual event, announced the news Tuesday on "Hannity."

The Patriot Awards honors and recognizes America’s patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes. It will be streamed live on FOX Nation beginning at 8 p.m. EST. An encore presentation will air on FNC on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 10 p.m. EST.

FOX News Media personalities, including Will Cain, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Harris Faulkner, Bill Hemmer, Laura Ingraham, Johnny Joey Jones, Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Jesse Watters and more will make appearances throughout the night and serve as presenters.

America’s heroes will be honored in a number of categories, including the "T2T Stephen Siller Back the Blue Award," "FOX Weather Ultimate Patriot Award," "FOX Nation Award for Service to Veterans," "FOX Nation Salute to Service Award," "FOX Nation Young Patriot Award," "FOX Nation Culture Warrior Award," "FOX Nation Award for Bravery" and "FOX Nation Award for Courage."

During last year's Patriot Awards in Nashville, Tenn., notable award recipients included bestselling author James Patterson, World War II veteran Andy Negra and five officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department who responded to the Covenant School shooting in March 2023.

Fox News Digital’s Brian Flood contributed to this report.