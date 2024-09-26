Fox Nation Patriot Awards moves to New York with tickets now on sale

While Americans are gearing up for the November election, Fox Nation is getting ready to celebrate America's everyday heroes and honor the nation's greatest patriots. The streaming service is bringing the sixth annual Patriot Awards to Long Island's premier concert hall.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth will emcee the 2024 Fox Nation Patriot Awards at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookeville, N.Y. on December 5.

Familiar Fox faces will also attend the event, including primetime voices like Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, and Sean Hannity and daytime anchors Bill Hemmer and Martha MacCallum.

Other names include Dana Perino, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Tyrus, Emily Compagno, Harris Faulkner and Tomi Lahren.

Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek and FOX Business' Lydia Hu will also be covering the red carpet as attendees arrive for the night.

During the 2024 ceremonies, recipients from nine different categories will join the stage to accept their trophies in recognition for their outstanding patriotism.

The awards include the "T2T Stephen Siller Back the Blue Award," "Young Patriot," "Salute to Service," "Fox Weather Award for Heroism," "Service to Veterans," "Culture Warrior," "Bravery," "Courage" and "Unsung Heroes."

Although there are new awards, many are returning categories that celebrate Americans who have gone above and beyond in service to community and country.

For example, the "Salute to Service" Patriot Award honors an individual who has shown outstanding efforts to honor the military men and women who served this country. The honoree in this category is deeply involved in philanthropic efforts that give back to veterans and strive to influence positive change in their lives.

The "Courage" award acknowledges the sacrifices made by Americans that have defended personal freedoms.

During last year's Patriot Awards in Nashville, Tenn., notable award recipients included bestselling author James Patterson, World War II veteran Andy Negra and five officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department who responded to the Covenant School shooting last March.

While the country faces a consequential election in November, the Patriot Awards are a night to bridge political gaps, unite behind a love of America and celebrate America's everyday heroes.

Tickets are now available for the Patriot Awards , but seating is limited. To purchase tickets, visit foxnation.com/patriotawards, or subscribe to join FOX Nation today and stream the live show on December 5.

