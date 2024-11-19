Sean Hannity to emcee FOX Nation’s sixth annual Patriot Awards on December 5

Fox News host Sean Hannity, a Long Island native, will emcee the sixth annual Patriot Awards on Thursday, December 5 at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville, New York.

The Patriot Awards honor and recognize America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes. The Patriot Awards will be streamed live on FOX Nation beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Harris Faulkner, Bill Hemmer, Abby Hornacek, Lydia Hu, Laura Ingraham, Johnny Joey Jones, Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino, Judge Jeanine Pirro, Jesse Watters and more FOX News Media stars will make appearances throughout the night and serve as presenters.

FOX NATION PATRIOT AWARDS MOVES TO NEW YORK WITH TICKETS NOW ON SALE

Recipients from nine different categories will join the stage to accept their trophies in recognition for their outstanding patriotism. The awards include the "T2T Stephen Siller Back the Blue Award," "Young Patriot," "Salute to Service," "Fox Weather Award for Heroism," "Service to Veterans," "Culture Warrior," "Bravery," "Courage" and "Unsung Heroes."

Although there are new awards, many are returning categories that celebrate Americans who have gone above and beyond in service to community and country. For example, the "Salute to Service" Patriot Award honors an individual who has shown outstanding efforts to honor the military men and women who served this country. The honoree in this category is deeply involved in philanthropic efforts that give back to veterans and strive to influence positive change in their lives.

The "Courage" award acknowledges the sacrifices made by Americans that have defended personal freedoms.

Leading up to the event, Fox News’ "The Five" and "FOX & Friends" will present live audience shows from the venue and attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet the network’s top personalities.

GRATITUDE FOR 9/11 HEROES: CHARLIE DANIELS PATRIOT AWARDS HONORS THREE-GENERATION FAMILY OF FIRST RESPONDERS

During last year's Patriot Awards in Nashville, Tenn., notable award recipients included bestselling author James Patterson, World War II veteran Andy Negra and five officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department who responded to the Covenant School shooting last March.

In partnership with advertisers Tunnel 2 Towers, Patriot Mobile, Golden Corral and Belfor, the Patriot Awards will be streamed live on FOX Nation beginning at 8 p.m. ET with an encore presentation will air on FNC on Sunday, December 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

Hannity’s eponymous program, "Hannity," has been No. 1 in its timeslot among total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 demographic for more than 15 consecutive years, dominating the cable news competition.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox Nation personalities.

Fox News Digital’s Madeline Coggins contributed to this report.