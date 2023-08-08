Expand / Collapse search
President Biden's 'brand has been damaged by him and those around him,' Democrat strategist says

'There's a reason why his numbers are the way they are,' the strategist said

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Kayleigh McEnany: It is amazing how the media 'moves the ball' on Joe Biden Video

Kayleigh McEnany: It is amazing how the media 'moves the ball' on Joe Biden

 Fox News anchor Kayleigh McEnany calls out the media for ignoring the Biden family allegations on 'The Story.'

A Democratic strategist told NBC News that President Biden's "brand" and image has been "damaged by him and those around him," amid the ongoing investigations into the president's son, Hunter Biden.

"There’s a reason why his numbers are the way they are," the Democratic strategist, who remained anonymous, told the outlet. 

"It’s not just the economy," the strategist said of Biden's low approval rating. "It’s not because people are just concerned about inflation. It’s not just because people are concerned about his age. His brand has been damaged by him and those around him."

The outlet reported that Democrats are worried about how Biden's "family drama" might affect his political appeal.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden listens to a question during a bilateral press conference with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, not pictured, inside the East Room of the White House in Washington, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

NY TIMES COLUMNIST REBUKES BIDEN'S ‘COLD’ HEART FOR DENYING EXISTENCE OF GRANDDAUGHTER: ‘IT’S SEVEN GRANDKIDS'

"The recent revelations with Hunter Biden really are in conflict with the current perception of his image of being squeaky clean," pollster and Noble Predictive CEO Mike Noble told NBC.

"I think this potentially impacts his image," he added, amid ongoing investigations into his son and the recent acknowledgment of Hunter's daughter. 

The Biden's only recently acknowledged their seventh grandchild, Navy Joan Roberts, in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," Biden said.

Hunter Biden

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES - JULY 26: United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, exits in J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in Delaware, United States on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CNN'S DANA BASH: BIDEN SHUNNING 7TH GRANDCHILD IS ‘DISTURBING ON SO MANY LEVELS,’ ‘DEVASTATING TO HIS IMAGE’

"This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter," he added. "Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy."

NBC also reported that Biden's "family man" brand took its "biggest hit" after only acknowledging Roberts recently. 

Biden will have to hope voters "look past any discomfort with the nicks in his narrative," the report said, and compare him to the alternative in the 2024 election, which polls show right now is former president Donald Trump. 

Democrats are also concerned that Hunter Biden news was "creating a distraction from Trump’s character."

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about a new manufacturing partnership between Enphase Energy and Flex, at Flex LTD in West Columbia, South Carolina, on July 6, 2023. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden reportedly waited for an "ok" from his son to release a statement on his seventh grandchild. 

"But before he could do so, he wanted to take one final step: getting the ‘green light’ from his son, which he received last week, one source said," the report read.

"Biden largely followed his son's guidance in keeping quiet as the legal case unfolded, sources familiar with the matter said. With the dispute reaching a settlement, the president wanted to speak out and his son agreed he should do so, a source said, in part because, he told his father, it would help negate a Republican line of attack," it continued.

Fox News' Lindsey Kornick contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.