President Biden begins his second year in office lashing out at reporters

President Biden began his second year in office by continuing to snap at reporters in an angry fashion.

The latest incident occurred on Monday when the president was meeting with the Competition Council and members of his cabinet to discuss ways to improve the economy. After Biden gave a series of prepared remarks, several reporters shouted questions towards the president before being escorted out of the room.

BIDEN CALLS FOX NEWS’ PETER DOOCY A ‘STUPID SON OF A B----‘ AFTER QUESTION ABOUT INFLATION

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the president, "Do you think inflation will be a political liability ahead of the midterms?"

"That’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a b----," Biden said to his cabinet.

This is the most recent example of Biden snapping at a reporter. Last week, the president was short-tempered with two other reporters.

After Biden’s marathon press conference last Wednesday, he took questions for approximately two hours. RealClearPolitics reporter Philip Wegmann was rebuked by Biden after asking about president's controversial comments comparing opponents of Democrats’ voting rights legislation to White supremacists.

"You campaigned, and you ran on a return to civility. And I know that you dispute the characterization that you called folks who would oppose those voting bills as being Bull Connor or George Wallace. But you said that there would be sort of in the same camp?" Wegmann asked.

"No, I didn't say that. Look what I said," Biden scolded. "Go back and read what I said and tell me if you think I called anyone who voted on the side of the position taken by Bull Connor that they were Bull Connor? And that is an interesting reading of English. Yeah, I assume you got it in the journals because you like to write."

The next day, Fox News White House correspodnent Jacqui Heinrich asked Biden about his response towards the threat of a Russian invasion into Ukraine.

"Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?" Heinrich asked.

Biden replied, "What a stupid question."

MONTAGE: BIDEN PRAISES REPORTERS AS ‘BRIGHT AS HELL,’ ‘THE SMARTEST GROUP OF PEOPLE IN TOWN’

Despite this, reporters from NBC and other outlets complimented Biden on his approach to the press, suggesting that he is never mean or rude to reporters.

Despite these claims from reporters, Biden has a pattern of lashing out towards the media. In June, Biden notably told CNN's Kaitlan Collins, she was "in the wrong business" for asking about his professional relationship with Vladimir Putin.

In October 2020, Biden also criticized CBS’ Bo Erickson for asking him about the explosive New York Post story regarding his son Hunter Biden.

"I know you’d ask it," Biden said. "I have no response, it’s another smear campaign, right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask."

Fox News’ Joseph Wulfsohn, Hannah Grossman, and David Rutz contributed to this report.