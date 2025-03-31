Popstar angers conservatives after claiming families with kids are ‘in Hell’

Popstar Chappell Roan, known for recent hits like "Pink Pony Club" and "Good Luck, Babe!" faced backlash from pro-family commentators after she suggested that all of her friends with young children are leading joyless lives.

On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast last week, Roan, was asked about still being close with friends in her Midwestern hometown, acknowledging they have "very different lives."

"A lot of them are married with children, and they have their own houses, and to me, I’m like, I don’t know when that’s going to happen for me. I don’t know when that’s realistic, if ever," she said.

Host Alex Cooper asked if being married with kids was something she wanted, and Roan replied she wasn’t sure.

"All of my friends who have kids are in hell. I don’t know anyone, I actually don’t know anyone who’s happy and has children, at this age," she answered. "I have not met anyone who’s happy, anyone who has light in their eyes, anyone who’s slept."

Roan's comments sparked a firestorm of backlash from conservatives, arguing she is misinformed and confused about what matters in life.

"Chappell Roan, a Gen Z popstar who dresses in drag, claims: ‘All my friends who have kids are in hell. I don't know anyone who is happy with kids,’" the conservative Media Research Center account replied on X. "Fact-check: Statistically, the happiest women in America are married and have children."

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk made a similar critique of the singer.

"Chappell Roan, who is apparently famous, is a biological female who finds the need to identify as a female but dresses in drag ... says all her friends with young kids ‘are in hell. I don't know anyone who is happy with kids.’ You should not be surprised that a person as obviously deranged as Chappell Roan, with the types of friends she probably keeps, would have such a dumb opinion," he wrote. "FACT: The happiest women in America, statistically, are married with kids."

"Hollywood is filled [with] unhappy people, with and without children," Students For Life President Kristan Hawkins observed.

"It seems that way to her because she mistakes self-indulgence for happiness. She only understands a shallow, fleeting sort of happiness. I don’t know any childless people who seem truly happy," civil liberties attorney Laura Powell wrote.

Danielle D'Souza Gill, author and wife of Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, rejected Roan’s claim.

"Singer Chappell Roan said, ‘All of my friends who have kids are in hell. I don't know anyone who's happy with kids.’ Having children is the most rewarding experience ever," she said. "Life isn't about constant ‘happiness.’ It's about glorifying God and leaving a meaningful legacy."

"The best thing we can say about these narcissistic abominations is that their solipsistic refusal to have children will rid us of their blight within a single generation," TabletMag editor-at-large Liel Leibovitz declared.

Podcaster Noam Blum said, "This sounds like the surface level observation of someone who hears a mother say she was up all night because of her kid and thinks ‘having a kid is making this woman unhappy.’"

Representatives for Roan didn't immediately respond for comment.

