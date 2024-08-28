Politico scolded for insisting Vance tried to ‘tether Harris to Biden’: ‘She’s literally his vice president’

Politico was slapped with an X Community Note after a post appeared to disassociate Vice President Kamala Harris with the Biden administration.

Politico shared a story on Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance holding a campaign event on Tuesday with the headline, "‘Our corrupt leadership’: Vance tries to tether Harris to Biden during Michigan rally."

Community Notes on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, are written by users when they feel critical context is missing from posts. This time, users were forced to remind the news outlet that Harris is very much tethered to Biden.

"Kamala Harris is currently serving as Vice President of the United States for the Biden-Harris administration — a role which she was sworn into on January 20th, 2021," the Community Note, visible to anyone who sees the Politico headline, stated.

Harris supporters and their allies in the media have attempted to distance Harris from Biden’s unpopular administration, but the Politico post wasn’t lost on critics.

Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham joked, "I spotted the tether," to accompany a photo from the White House’s website calling the current regime the "Biden-Harris administration."

Vance also responded to the Politico post. "The thing is: she's Biden's Vice President," he wrote.

Boyce College professor Denny Burk added, "One of the best community notes ever. Why was it needed? Because Politico penned one of the most obtuse headlines I’ve ever seen. The writer actually thinks Vance strains credulity to connect the Vice President with the President. They must think we’re stupid."

Sen. Ted Cruz snarked, "Those sneaky Republicans…they even hacked the White House’s website & inserted Kamala’s name!"

"Community note for the win," USA Today columnist Ingrid Jacques wrote.

Many others took to X with thoughts:

Politico did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.