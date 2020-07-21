Playboy Magazine's Brian Karem shouts at McEnany: 'Hey, Kayleigh, put on a mask!'

Playboy Magazine reporter Brian Karem heckled White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as she left the podium at Tuesday's press briefing.

"Hey Kayleigh, wear a mask!" he shouted. McEnany didn't respond, but kept walking to exit the briefing room.

Karem's comment was just the latest in a long line of media scrutiny surrounding the Trump administration's approach to masks during the coronavirus pandemic. While the administration has told Americans to wear masks if needed, White House officials such as McEnany have encountered criticism for not wearing them at public events.

“We’re asking everybody when you’re not able to socially distance to wear a mask,” Trump said during a briefing later Tuesday. He added that regardless of whether Americans liked masks, they should wear one.

TRUMP SLAMS CNN ANALYST, PLAYBOY REPORTER BRIAN KAREM AT BRIEFING: 'LOUDMOUTH'

This wasn't the first time Karem shouted at McEnany. He previously tweeted about how he asked McEnany how she could call the administration's response to the pandemic a success.

McEnany previously caught attention for saying she wouldn't wear a mask at a rally last month in Tulsa, Okla. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that everyone wear a mask in public.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY SCOLDS NEW YORK TIMES FOR 'APPALLING' STORY ON DR. BIRX, SAYS PAPER SHOULD BE ASHAMED

On Monday, Trump tweeted an image of himself wearing a mask and argued it was "patriotic" to wear one.

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

During Tuesday's briefing, McEnany maintained that the president has been consistent on the issue.

"The President has always been consistent on this: that masks, according to the CDC, are recommended but not required. He has said that he would wear one in the case he couldn’t appropriately socially distance. And he wore one and put up the picture on Twitter, as you saw," she said.