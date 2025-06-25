Planned Parenthood encourages 'men' to get cervical cancer screening for Men's Health Month

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Planned Parenthood affiliate went viral on social media after it encouraged "trans men" to get cervical cancer screenings for Men's Health Month.

On Sunday, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England recognized Men's Health Month with a Facebook post urging transgender men, who are biologically women, to get the important health screening.

"It's Men's Health Month, and that means highlighting the health needs of ALL men," the post read. "Trans men are men and need cervical cancer screenings, too."

The cervix is an organ in the female reproductive system that connects the uterus to the vagina. Adult women are recommended to get cervical cancer screenings every three years.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD USING 'LOOPHOLE' TO GET MINORS GENDER TRANSITIONS WITHOUT PARENTS' OK: WATCHDOG

The Planned Parenthood post also gave tips for how transgender men can make these intimate exams "more comfortable." Accompanying the post was a drawing of a transgender character, topless with mastectomy scars on the person's breasts.

The post drew over 70,000 reactions on the Facebook post alone. The organization turned off the comments but nearly 63,000 people who reacted "laughed" at the post.

Planned Parenthood's press office did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

OutKick flagged the post and asked Planned Parenthood if it ‘believes that ‘trans men are men’ and, if 'trans men are men,’ why do they need cervical cancer screenings since only women have cervices?"

A recent report by a conservative watchdog claimed Planned Parenthood manipulates the definition of contraception in order to provide transgender hormone therapy to minors without parental consent .

NEW REPORT EXPOSES BOTCHED PROCEDURES, POOR CONDITIONS AT PLANNED PARENTHOOD ABORTION CLINICS

"Using contraception as a ‘gender-affirming’ treatment is a massive loophole," the American Principles Project report stated. "Most states allow minors to consent to these contraceptives on their own, and many states allow minors to do so without even notifying parents."

Planned Parenthood pushed back on the report and denied it was violating the law.

"We strongly denounce the dangerous spread of disinformation about life-saving gender-affirming healthcare that is fueled by rampant transphobia," Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest's President and CEO, Jenny Black, previously told Fox News Digital. "We will continue to provide safe and legal health care to those who rely on us for access to quality and compassionate care."

Planned Parenthood affiliates received nearly $800 million in government reimbursements and grants during a one-year span, according to the organization's 2023-2024 annual report.

In March, the Trump administration notified Planned Parenthood affiliates across the nation that it was withholding tens of millions of dollars of federal funding due to possible violations of Trump’s executive orders – such as the banning of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs – and federal civil rights laws.

Fox News' Greg Wehner and Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.