Piers Morgan to US on frequent mass shootings: ‘Just admit you don’t care’

British commentator Piers Morgan called "hypocrisy" on Friday after the latest U.S. mass shooting took place at a FedEx facility in Indiana.

Morgan’s target: The American public.

"I wish Americans would stop pretending to be ‘shocked’ by the country’s unrelenting procession of mass shootings," Morgan wrote on Twitter.

"You can’t be ‘shocked’ when something keeps happening that you do nothing to stop," he continued. "Just admit you don’t care enough to act, because you love guns too much."

Just hours before Morgan commented, a gunman later identified by authorities as Brandon Hole, 19, arrived at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis and allegedly killed eight people and wounded others. Hole later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The mass shooting followed others that have occurred recently in South Carolina, California, Colorado, Maryland and Georgia.

But some social media users pushed back against Morgan’s statements.

"We love freedom too much," one respondent wrote. "That’s the word you were looking for."

"No, it’s more like gun control isn’t going to fix the problem of sin and evil in the world," another wrote. "We need to go back to the family and values."

"Maybe we should look at addressing the disturbed people who carry out these heinous acts and not the tools they use," another wrote.

Earlier this month, President Biden declared gun violence in the U.S. to be a "public health crisis" and announced a set of gun control proposals he hoped to push through Congress. The proposed measures include bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Sensing pushback from supporters of Second Amendment gun rights, Biden insisted his plan would not infringe on personal freedoms.

"Nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment," Biden insisted on April 8. "These are phony arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights at stake from what we’re talking about."

Biden doubled down Friday, calling on the Senate to approve gun legislation that the House passed in March, referring to frequent mass shootings as a "national embarrassment."

Many Republicans are resisting Biden’s plan, however, with some referring to it as a "gun grab."

Biden’s GOP critics have included attorneys general from Arkansas, West Virginia and Montana.

"I will not allow the far left to run roughshod over our citizens’ gun rights," West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wrote April 9. "If President Biden follows through on his proposals, we will be in court very quickly."

