Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Physicists, victims contradict feds' report on 'Havana Syndrome' attacks on US diplomats

The suspected 'patient zero' was a U.S. diplomatic employee posted in Cuba

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Bret Baier presents report on Havana Syndrome statistics contradicting government response Video

Bret Baier presents report on Havana Syndrome statistics contradicting government response

Anchor Bret Baier speaks with analysts, victims, and physicists on 'Special Report' following suspected microwave weaponization.

New analysis into what may have caused the condition often called "Havana Syndrome" – where victims feel intense pain and potentially momentary cognitive dysfunction – suspected to be sourced from directed microwave attacks at places like the U.S. embassy in the Cuban capital.

On "Special Report," anchor Bret Baier spoke with the suspected "patient zero" of Havana Syndrome, a former U.S. diplomat named Adam.

The first cases reportedly cropped up in 2016, as American officials around the world complained of similar symptoms – vertigo, headache and "brain fog," – at times long-lasting. Experts soon believed the source to be radiofrequency or microwave energy, but the culprit or culprits remained at-large.

Adam, stationed at the time in Cuba, said he'd awake in a "pool of my own blood on my pillow from gushing nosebleeds," without explanation. He also experienced cranial pressure and "stabbing" ear pain that led to blackouts.

REPORT SAYS HAVANA SYNDROME NOT LIKELY CAUSED BY FOREIGN ADVERSARY

The U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba.

The U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba. (Adalberto Roque/AFP via Getty Images)

"The majority of the people I know who I've talked to about this, who do know the field agree It certainly fits with a microwave beam as the attacking element," he said.

Adam sad the U.S. intel report on Havana Syndrome that concluded it is "very unlikely a foreign adversary is responsible" and cited potential "preexisting conditions and conventional illnesses, and environmental factors" was a "travesty."

"I wasn't interviewed for the CIA report. If it was that comprehensive, you think you'd want to go back to the 'patient zero' and ask questions," he said.

Microwave expert and physicist James Benford said it is clear the victims were attacked by some other entity.

DOD PROBES CAUSES OF HAVANA SYNDROME

Police stand guard near the National Capitol building in Havana, Cuba.

Police stand guard near the National Capitol building in Havana, Cuba. ( (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco))

"Secondly, the explanations for the government seem to be planned to obscure the real origins and deny any foreign capability. That is simply not the case," he said.

Benford said microwave technology came into existence 50 years ago, chiefly in the American and Soviet spheres. Since then, the technology has been able to be spatially minimized, and therefore "completely deployable."

Benford further criticized the U.S. report, saying Russia has long specialized in such "compact systems" and their scientists have written about the effects on microwaves on lab rats and the like.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

'Havana syndrome' 'patient zero' tells Fox News he feels gaslit by new Intelligence report Video

"I think there's a really good chance that the Russian capability could be used by them, but it could be used by anybody else who reads this open literature as well," he said.

He also called the U.S. conclusion that "a deliberate cause is unlikely" to be "false and falsifiable."

While Havana Syndrome attacks appear to have tapered off as of late, Benford said one of the reasons the potential culprits may want to remain anonymous is because an attack on an American diplomat is politically considered an attack on the United States itself – which could lead to military or other serious consequences.

"It's essentially an act of war," he said. 

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and breaking news, and has covered the annual CPAC conference for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.