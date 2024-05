Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Philadelphia on Monday plans to temporarily shut down a stretch of Kensington Avenue — a street known worldwide as an open-air drug market — to clear out homeless encampments.

Kensington has for years been a safe haven for drug addicts to freely shoot up, but Mayor Cherelle Parker signed an executive order declaring a public safety emergency and calling for strategies to dismantle open-air drug markets, including Kensington, as her first act in office in January. The city posted a 30-day notice on April 4 for homeless encampments on the 3000 and 3100 blocks of Kensington Avenue to vacate as part of the Democrat's plan to improve public health and safety in the area.

Kensington Avenue will be closed from East Orleans Street to Allegheny Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday as part of the city's final push to clear the encampments, according to the city. Government workers have been helping individuals find housing and treatment since the notice was posted in April, a local NBC affiliate reported.

"The temporary closure is needed to ensure the safety of city outreach teams as they engage individuals during the final day of encampment resolution on Wednesday, May 8, during which individuals residing at the encampment have been notified to dismantle any tents and structures that pose public health and safety hazards and obstruct sidewalk passage," the mayor’s office said in the May 6 statement.

Kensington has globally showcased the worsening effects of lethal substances infiltrating the illicit drug supply. On any given day, drug users can be seen openly injecting themselves with needles as children walk by or passed out on the pavement covered in drug-induced flesh-eating wounds from an addictive animal tranquilizer called xylazine.

The area has also become a focal point for crime in Philadelphia, with among the worst drug crime rates citywide over the last month, data compiled by The Philadelphia Inquirer showed.

On Parker's 100th day in office, the Philadelphia Police Department released a report detailing a five-phase initiative called the Kensington Community Revival aimed at curbing high crime and eliminating public drug use. The City Council also unanimously voted in favor of legislation that would impose a curfew on some Kensington businesses in March.

"The purpose of the legislation introduced is to address the kinds of social ills – open-air drug markets, illegal drug activity, nuisance businesses – that erode quality of life in neighborhoods across our city, including Kensington," Parker said in a January statement .

Parker will host a town hall in Kensington on Tuesday to discuss the city's budget for fiscal year 2025.