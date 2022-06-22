Philadelphia murder victim's family says change must happen now: 'We are tired of losing our children'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nakisha Billa, mother of murder victim Domonic Billa, joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to address the need for a bipartisan change in the justice system as calls grow to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner over the city's crime crisis.

NAKISHA BILLA: The impeachment that is going forward, I want to make it very clear. I come from a bipartisan approach. I want everyone to come together collectively. Whatever needs to be done, whatever changes need to take place. We need this is not about a Democrat Party. It's not about a Republican Party. It's not about division because this is affecting everyone, all parties. So if it starts with impeachment and say, have Mr. Krasner out of the office to bring someone else in to effectively protect the people, the citizens of Philadelphia, then by all means necessary, because we are tired of losing our children, our loved ones in the streets of Philadelphia.

