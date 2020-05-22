Pete Hegseth praises 'revolt of the gym owners, revolt of the salon owners' against lockdown orders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth extolled what he described as "the revolt of the gym owners" against coronavirus-induced lockdown orders, which have endangered the livelihoods of millions of people.

"I love that this is the revolt of the gym owners, the revolt of the salon owners, of the barbershops, of the restaurants, of the tattoo parlors," Hegseth told "The Ingraham Angle" Friday. "Sometimes the revolt comes from the most unlikeliest of places."

"This is how the elites look at it, 'They just own a gym or a hair salon,'" Hegseth added. "No, these are hardworking entrepreneurs who understand their rights and they are standing up for the rest of us ... this is not left versus right, this is liberty versus lockdown ... this is common sense."

WHITMER EXTENDS MICHIGAN STAY-AT-HOME ORDER FOR FIFTH TIME

Host Laura Ingraham updated Hegseth on what she called the "ridiculous and draconian" lockdown order from Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

On Friday, Wolf announced that several rural counties would be allowed to transition to either the "yellow" or less restrictive "green" phase of reopening, which mandates restrictions such as 50 percent capacity at restaurants. Much of the eastern half of the state, including Philadelphia and the Poconos, remains locked down in Wolf's so-called "red" phase.

Ingraham quoted from a Philadelphia Inquirer story in which one Democratic state representative told Wolf "her constituents have not yet seen evidence that your administration recognizes and sympathizes with the added physical, emotional, and financial suffering they are facing."

Late Friday, the Round the Clock Diner in Springettsbury, Pa., whose owner Demos Sacarellos had been interviewed on "Fox & Friends" earlier in the day, received word from the commonwealth's Department of Agriculture that their business license had been revoked due to noncompliance with Wolf's health emergency order.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture spokesperson Shannon Powers told the York Dispatch that the establishment had been issued two prior warnings for remaining open, which led to her office revoking the restaurant's license. Wolf's order prohibits dine-in service in counties not in the "green" phase.

On "The Ingraham Angle," Hegseth said the nation's "elites" reject "common sense wisdom" when they issue business lockdown orders.

"They don't respect people enough to let them make their own risk calculation, and people are starting to say 'It's time to open up across the board, I don't care where you live,'" he said, "and that is a reflection of the fact that we should respect people ... that is what free people do, Laura."