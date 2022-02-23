Rick Perry rips 'inept' Psaki for denying Russia cyber threat: 'Quit doing any more harm to America'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry slammed White House press secretary Jen Psaki on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday for denying a cybersecurity threat from Russia as President Vladimir Putin prepares to invade Ukraine. Perry also argued the Biden administration is hurting their climate change agenda by creating an energy production void being filled by Russia.

RICK PERRY: Anyone who is sitting at the White House, being the spokesperson for the president of the United States, and basically saying that there is no threat for cybersecurity needs to step away from the microphone and quit doing any more harm to America… They're one of the most powerful entities out there that are probing our different networks on -- I mean, millions of times a day. The idea that there's not a cyber threat is just on its face either a grand lie or a person who's completely and absolutely inept. I mean, go get a classified briefing, Ms. Psaki.

This administration is so tied to this concept that -- climate change, climate change, climate change -- to the point of literally willing to destroy or help destroy the European Union. Because you're giving this energy economy to the Russians, and you're giving the energy economy to the Russians because you're willing to shut down the production of fossil fuels in the United States - hiding behind this banner of climate change because your left mob in the party that you represent is pushing you to that.

