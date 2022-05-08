Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Pennsylvania school slammed for hiding kids' gender transitions from parents

Fishbein said parents need to be aware of what schools are teaching their children

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
Pennsylvania hides kids' gender transition from parents Video

Pennsylvania hides kids' gender transition from parents

'No Left Turn in Education' president Dr. Elana Fishbein slams a Pennsylvania middle school's efforts to hide kids' gender transitions from parents.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As activist gender rhetoric continues to plague U.S. public schools, one Pennsylvania middle school faces backlash after attempting to hide students' gender transition from parents and for simultaneously constructing an LGBTQ+ club for students to join.

Dr. Elana Fishbein, president of leading anti-critical race theory (CRT) and anti-gender activism group "No Left Turn in Education," is on a mission to "revive" American education by shutting out the divisive rhetoric behind CRT and gender ideology taking modern classrooms by storm. 

A person holds up a flag during rally to protest the Trump administration's reported transgender proposal to narrow the definition of gender to male or female at birth, at City Hall in New York City, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

A person holds up a flag during rally to protest the Trump administration's reported transgender proposal to narrow the definition of gender to male or female at birth, at City Hall in New York City, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

She slammed the middle school's clandestine efforts during a Sunday segment of "Fox & Friends Weekend," adding that this is far from the only instance of secretive activism in public schools.

"Schools around the country have been very aggressive in promoting LGBTQ+ ideology and this is putting all our kids in danger from a very young age," she told host Will Cain.

SCHOOL ATTEMPTS TO HIDE STUDENTS' GENDER TRANSITION FROM PARENTS, PUSHES LGBTQ+ CONTENT FOR MIDDLE SCHOOLERS

Classroom with empty wooden desks. (iStock)

Classroom with empty wooden desks. (iStock) (iStock)

Cain then indicated schools' efforts to paint parents in a negative light, characterizing them as the "enemy" while these institutions encourage students to adopt specific ideologies which may clash with their parents' views. 

"Completely, we are on opposite sides of the care of our children. In fact, they are concealing it, and they are promoting it with our kids. It's not only that they are exposing the issue to kids by, for example, asking kids to use their pronouns and then not letting the parents know what pronouns their kids chose," she said, adding, "They are, in fact, imposing and creating an environment in school that they are encouraging each other to fall within this kind of ideology."

Cain asked Fishbein how parents can combat activist school districts.

Father fights back against transgender bathroom rule in child’s middle school: People are standing up Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"First, you want to know what's happening in the school and parents have to demand and request getting all the information about the material that they are being exposed to – not only in books, but also online," Fishbein answered. "[Kids] are being bombarded with information and [the schools] are not letting parents know what their children are being taught."

Fishbein's comments come as schools across the nation continue to push for education on key social issues, including CRT and LGBTQ+ issues.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.