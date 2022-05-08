Pennsylvania school slammed for hiding kids' gender transitions from parents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As activist gender rhetoric continues to plague U.S. public schools, one Pennsylvania middle school faces backlash after attempting to hide students' gender transition from parents and for simultaneously constructing an LGBTQ+ club for students to join.

Dr. Elana Fishbein, president of leading anti-critical race theory (CRT) and anti-gender activism group "No Left Turn in Education," is on a mission to "revive" American education by shutting out the divisive rhetoric behind CRT and gender ideology taking modern classrooms by storm.

She slammed the middle school's clandestine efforts during a Sunday segment of "Fox & Friends Weekend," adding that this is far from the only instance of secretive activism in public schools.

"Schools around the country have been very aggressive in promoting LGBTQ+ ideology and this is putting all our kids in danger from a very young age," she told host Will Cain.

SCHOOL ATTEMPTS TO HIDE STUDENTS' GENDER TRANSITION FROM PARENTS, PUSHES LGBTQ+ CONTENT FOR MIDDLE SCHOOLERS

Cain then indicated schools' efforts to paint parents in a negative light, characterizing them as the "enemy" while these institutions encourage students to adopt specific ideologies which may clash with their parents' views.

"Completely, we are on opposite sides of the care of our children. In fact, they are concealing it, and they are promoting it with our kids. It's not only that they are exposing the issue to kids by, for example, asking kids to use their pronouns and then not letting the parents know what pronouns their kids chose," she said, adding, "They are, in fact, imposing and creating an environment in school that they are encouraging each other to fall within this kind of ideology."

Cain asked Fishbein how parents can combat activist school districts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"First, you want to know what's happening in the school and parents have to demand and request getting all the information about the material that they are being exposed to – not only in books, but also online," Fishbein answered. "[Kids] are being bombarded with information and [the schools] are not letting parents know what their children are being taught."

Fishbein's comments come as schools across the nation continue to push for education on key social issues, including CRT and LGBTQ+ issues.