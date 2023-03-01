Pence won't say he'll back Trump in 2024 if former president wins GOP nomination

Former Vice President Mike Pence refrained from saying if he would support his ex-running mate if former President Trump were to win the Republican nomination in 2024, simply stating, "I think we'll have better choices."

Pence, who is currently weighing a presidential bid himself, told CBS News in an interview Wednesday he expects to make a decision on whether to throw his hat in the ring by spring.

CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns pressed Pence on where his place would be in what will likely be a large GOP field, noting that a large portion of the pro-Trump base is still "upset" with how he handled the certification of President Biden's victory on Jan. 6 as Trump pushed claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him.

"Is there any ability to move those voters?" Huey-Burns asked.

"Well, I just have great confidence in the American people," Pence responded. "I don't think anyone could have defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 other than Donald Trump. And I didn't realize that initially - I supported another candidate in the Indiana primary. But Donald Trump offered a change of leadership and the kind of campaign that was able to take on a Clinton campaign machine that was decades in the making. And I think Republican voters chose wisely and I'm just very confident that Republican voters will choose wisely again."

He added, "I'm confident our standard bearer will carry the day in the fall of 2024."

"If that standard-bearer is the former president, if he is the nominee, would you support him?" Huey-Burns followed.

"Well, I think we'll have better choices and I really trust Republican voters to sort it out," Pence replied.

Pence's comments come just days after RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel suggested that Republican candidates might have to pledge their support for the eventual nominee in order to land a spot on the first primary debate stage later this year.

During the Trump years, Pence was widely seen as a loyal ally to the president and became known in his final year in office for spearheading the Coronavirus Task Force.

However, the former running mates appeared to have had a falling out as Trump publicly lashed out at his vice president for not sending the electoral college results back to the states, something Pence insisted he had no constitutional authority to do.

Pence may soon take on his former boss directly in what will likely be a crowded GOP primary.

The RealClearPolitics polling average of potential 2024 Republican candidates shows Pence trailing in third place with 6.8% behind Trump with over 45% and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with over 29%.

So far, the only prominent candidates who've formally launched presidential bids are Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Other high-profile Republicans who have received White House buzz include DeSantis, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.