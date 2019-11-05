Pelosi's daughter accuses New York Times of 'sexism' with photo of mother's heels

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter blasted The New York Times on Monday, accusing the venerable news outlet of offering a "misogynistic" portrayal of her mother.

"Hey @deanbaquet could you @nytimes be any more misogynistic than to portray the female House Speaker with a photo of her calves and heels?" Christine Pelosi tweeted at the paper's executive editor, Dean Baquet. She added the hashtag #EverydaySexism.

Christine Pelosi, who chairs the the Woman's Caucus for California Democrats, took issue with a picture The Times used to promote an op-ed titled "Nancy Pelosi Should Not Be President." The display photo showed what appeared to be a woman standing with pants and heels -- cutting off just below the knees.

The younger Pelosi also took issue with a headline from "The Nation" that claimed two Democratic senators had to "tame" the House speaker. "Actually we have a winner in #EverydaySexism -- this one from @thenation. Misogynistic writer says Senators must “tame” the female Speaker for voicing concerns of moderate Democrats who won the House. WTF??" she tweeted.

In another tweet, Christine Pelosi claimed that both parties had issues with sexism. "I have said it for years and will say it again - #everydaysexism is a bipartisan problem that requires bipartisan solutions. The media’s use of misogynistic images and metaphors will not deter Speaker Pelosi but it will deter other women from succeeding unless we call it out," she tweeted.

Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., became the first female Speaker of the House when former President Obama took office in 2009. Currently, she is leading an impeachment inquiry that could result in the third official impeachment vote in the nation's history. The Constitution also places her third in line for taking the presidency in the event that the nation's chief executive is removed from office.

Since regaining the speakership in 2019, Pelosi has continually butted heads with Trump on a number of key issues. In December of 2018, Pelosi seemed to make a gendered comment about the president as the two debated funding for a southern border wall.

“It’s like a manhood thing for him,” she reportedly said. “As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing.” She added that she was "trying to be the mom" during negotiations.

“I can’t explain it to you. It was so wild. It goes to show you: You get into a tinkle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you,” she said.