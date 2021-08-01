Media turns blind eye to Pelosi's 'open duplicity when it comes to congressional investigations:' Gowdy

" Sunday Night in America " host Trey Gowdy tore into "partisan" media outlets for failing to hold House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accountable after she rejected several GOP lawmakers to sit on the Jan. 6 House commission without explanation.

"The DC media tells us they ‘speak truth to power.’ They tell us ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness.’ They tell us they publish ‘All the News that is Fit to Print,’ and a host of other meaningless self-congratulatory platitudes," Gowdy said, "but they can't question Pelosi on her open duplicity when it comes to congressional investigations."

Gowdy reminded viewers of Pelosi's questionable history surrounding previous high-profile committee placements.

"She put Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on the Benghazi committee, even though his mind was fully made up, and he did everything he could to protect the Democrat nominee for president," Gowdy argued. "That was his job. Not to interview survivors, not to access information, not to ascertain why the military did not respond in a timely manner, but protect Hillary Clinton. Pelosi picked him despite his bias."

JIM JORDAN FIRED BACK AT PELOSI FOR KICKING HIM OFF JAN. 6 COMMISSION

Pelosi also tapped Schiff to investigate former President Donald Trump over Russia collusion allegations, "even though Schiff misstated evidence, prejudged the outcome and claimed to have evidence he never produced," Gowdy said.

"The modern media in this country is just as partisan as the politicians themselves." — Trey Gowdy, Sunday Night in America

"She picked Schiff to lead the prosecution in a failed impeachment trial, even though Schiff misstated facts, misrepresented a meeting with the whistleblower, and manufactured evidence during a committee hearing…Pelosi picked him anyway."

Months later, Pelosi allowed Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., to maintain his seat on the House Intelligence Committee, despite reports revealing a close personal relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

And yet, when Republican Reps. Jim Jordan from Ohio and Jim Banks from Indiana—two strong allies of former President Donald Trump —were submitted to join the committee to investigate the cause of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Pelosi immediately crossed their names off the list.

"There is not a single cop, prosecutor or judge who would be allowed to remain on those cases if he or she did what Schiff, Swalwell… or the others did. Not one. She picked her own biased members but she rejected Jim Jordan. Jordan is the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, he was on the Intelligence Committee, which has more access to more sensitive information than any committee in Congress," Gowdy said.

GREGG JARRETT: PELOSI'S JAN. 6 COMMITTEE IS A CHARADE THAT SMACKS OF A COVER-UP. WHAT WAS HER ROLE?

"Why is it that your members can have their minds already made up, but somehow that is disqualifying for the other side?"

"Jordan has participated in previous investigations, he worked hard, and he didn't leak, which is more than I could say for many of his colleagues. But whether you like Jim Jordan or not is irrelevant, whether you think the previous investigations or even the current investigations are appropriate is beside the point, Congress has the power and often responsibility to investigate, it should be fair. It is fair to ask, why Democrat members of congress are free to prejudge evidence…run against the person they are investigating….and yet they are qualified for service on an investigative committee, but Jim Jordan is not?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That is the question," Gowdy told viewers. "Why Schiff and not Jordan? Why Swalwell and not Jordan? Why is it your members can have their minds already made up, but somehow that is disqualifying for the other side? It’s the sort of question a serious objective media would ask.… but the modern media in this country is just as partisan as politicians themselves. ‘Truth to Power,’ they claim. ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness,’ they claim. Well," he said, "it doesn't do well in the slew of hypocrisy either, that is where we are right now, and in no small part because the referee is just as partisan as the players.