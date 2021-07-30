Rep. Chip Roy hits back at Pelosi mask mandate on 'America's Newsroom': ‘This is a line in the sand’

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told "America’s Newsroom" on Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., mask mandate and questions about vaccination status are a "line drawn in the sand" for him and many of his Republican colleagues. His comments come after a memo went out to U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) ordering officers to arrest visitors and staff who refuse to wear a mask in the House building.

PELOSI CALLS MCCARTHY A 'MORON' AFTER HE SAYS HOUSE MASK MANDATE DOESN'T FOLLOW SCIENCE

CHIP ROY: In order to have respect, you actually have to respect the disagreements that you can have among each other. I stand with Thomas Massie. I’m not going to tell anybody whether I've been vaccinated or not because it's none of their damn business.

I'm standing with my staff and telling my staff to do what is in their best interests and I'll back them up. If Nancy Pelosi wants to come after my staff she will have to come through me.

This is not the way we conduct business here. We can agree to disagree. This is the line in the sand. We're a free country and I am going to act like it and will defend the freedom of Americans and my staff to do what is in their interest, not the will of Nancy Pelosi.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: