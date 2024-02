Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

MSNBC host Alex Witt and Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., suggested that former President Trump's statements on NATO may have encouraged the Russian authorities to murder Alexei Navalny.

Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) announced the death of Navalny, 47, on Friday, claiming the Putin critic was feeling unwell after a walk at the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp and lost consciousness.

Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya has accused the Russian government of murdering her husband.

"Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband Alexei Navalny. Putin killed the father of my children. Putin took away the most precious thing I had. Putin took away the closest and most beloved person," Navalnaya said in a video message, according to The Moscow Times.

NAVALNY'S BODY REPORTEDLY FOUND WITH 'SIGNS OF BRUISING' AS RUSSIA CLAIMS HE DIED OF 'SUDDEN DEATH SYNDROME'

When asked about Navalny's death, Lieu pointed to Trump's recent statements on NATO.

"I think we have to ask ourselves, why did Navalny all of a sudden die at this point in time?" Lieu said.

"First of all, I agree with President Biden that Russia is responsible for his death. Also, what happened in a few days leading up to his death?" he continued. "Well, we had former President Donald Trump essentially say that Russia should attack European countries."

WIFE OF JAILED RUSSIAN DISSIDENT SAYS NAVALNY WAS 'MURDERED' IN COLD BLOOD: PUTIN THINKS HE'S 'UNTOUCHABLE'

Lieu was referring to Trump's recent words for NATO allies at a campaign rally in February, calling on NATO members to pay their dues.

"NATO was busted until I came along," Trump said. "I said, ‘Everybody’s gonna pay.' They said, ‘Well, if we don’t pay, are you still going to protect us?' I said, 'Absolutely not.' They couldn't believe the answer."

"That is crazy," Lieu said of Trump's criticism of NATO allies. "That is traitorous language. Russia certainly was listening, and I think they thought, hey, we now have a green light to do all sorts of crazy stuff."

Witt asked Lieu directly if he was suggesting that "there could be a link between what Donald Trump was saying — saying Russia, do whatever the hell you want to our NATO allies — do you think it emboldened, potentially, Putin?"

"Because to your other point, the day before he died, he looked to be in perfectly good health," Witt told Lieu. "He’d spoken with his wife. He appeared via Zoom, in some sort of a legal arrangement that he had to do there. We’re looking at pictures right there. He was joking with the guards, joking with the judge or an attorney there. He looked absolutely fine," she said. "The next day [he] drops dead?"

"I think it’s quite a coincidence," Lieu responded. "And certainly Russia is listening to what the former president is saying. He’s saying crazy stuff."

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi, Greg Norman and Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.