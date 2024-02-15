Special Counsel Robert Hur to testify publicly at House hearing on Biden classified records probe

Special Counsel Robert Hur is expected to testify in a public hearing at the House Judiciary Committee next month, Fox News Digital has learned.

A source with direct knowledge told Fox News Digital Hur will testify on March 12 in a public hearing on his findings following months of investigating President Biden's improper handling of classified records.

Hur, who released his report to the public last week after months of investigating, did not recommend criminal charges against Biden for mishandling and retaining classified documents and stated that he wouldn't bring charges against Biden even if he were not in the Oval Office.

Those records included classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan and other countries, among other records related to national security and foreign policy, which Hur said implicated "sensitive intelligence sources and methods."

Hur did not recommend any charges against the president but did describe him as a "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory" — a description that has raised significant concerns for Biden's 2024 re-election campaign.

