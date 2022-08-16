Peggy Rowe says she hopes new book inspires people who 'always wanted to do something'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Peggy Rowe, the mother of ‘How America Works’ host Mike Rowe, was a writer for over 60 years, penning short stories and humorous tales that she shared with her family and even had published in newspapers and magazines.

At the age of 84, she now has a best-selling novel, "Vacuuming in the Nude: And Other Ways to Get Attention."

In the Fox News special, "America’s Grandmother," airing Sunday at 10pm ET, Rowe takes a deep dive into the novel and the inspiration behind the book.

"My mom wrote every day for 60 years. … Mom [wrote] stories no one cares about except my dad. He goes out to share them with the world," Mike Rowe told "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Tuesday.

"And for 60 years, that's what my mom did. And now, all of a sudden, here we are."

The provocatively-titled novel points to the overall theme of the pursuit of attention - and Peggy assured audiences the title is a metaphor only.

"I did always dream of writing a book and having it published," Peggy said. "I hope most of all, my book is inspirational to people who have always wanted to do something."

She said her hero in writing was humorist Erma Bombeck, who gained fame for her syndicated newspaper columns.

