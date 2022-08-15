Mike Rowe and mom Peggy reveal meaning behind title of 'salacious' new book, 'Vacuuming in the Nude'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "Dirty Jobs" host Mike Rowe and his mom, Peggy revealed the inspiration behind her new book "Vacuuming in the Nude: And Other Ways to Get Attention" in an unfiltered new interview, offering viewers a glimpse into the hilarious dynamic between the well-known mother-son duo.

The TV personality's mother, Peggy Rowe, released her first book in 2018 at age 80. Now, Peggy is releasing her third book at the age of 84 and will be featured in a Fox News book special titled "America's Grandmother" that will air on the channel Sunday, August 21, at 10 pm ET.

"My mom has written every single day for the last 60 years. To this day when she goes out in public, she has her yellow legal pad," Rowe told Fox News. "She interviews strangers and she writes down their stories. She became a bestselling author at 80 and ever since…we've created a monster."

Peggy, a self-described "bar virgin," joined her son on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday to preview the book special, which accompanies the 84-year-old as she visits a bar for the very first time.

The special will hone in on details from the forthcoming book, "Vacuuming in the Nude: And Other Ways to Get Attention," but Peggy said concerned viewers should be aware that the title is just "a metaphor."

"I've been writing for many years and writers use a lot of different methods to get attention from publishers and readers," she explained. "I didn't actually do this, but a friend did, and then afterward…," she stopped short.

Turning to her son uncomfortably, she asked in a low tone, "Can I tell him?" Rowe encouraged his mother to speak her mind.

Peggy turned back to guest host Sean Duffy.

"Afterward," she continued about her friend. "Her husband would join her in the shower."

"Oh Peggy, this is getting salacious," Duffy quipped.

Before her three books, fans were already familiar with Peggy's work. Rowe's series "Texts from My Mother," quickly became a fan favorite on Facebook, where her son would post comical messages sent by Peggy that could have easily inspired current sitcoms.

But when Rowe isn’t helping his mom promote her new book, he keeps busy as a host of Fox Business Network's "How America Works." The series showcases the many individuals that work round the clock to keep our infrastructure in working order, as Rowe takes a deeper dive into everything from casinos to oil to airports.