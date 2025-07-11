PBS station singles out GOP senators in contentious public broadcasting funding battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PBS Kansas has irked Republicans with a new advertisement urging viewers to contact GOP senators directly ahead of a critical vote about whether public media should receive federal funding.

The Trump administration has targeted federal funding to PBS, along with NPR, and the Senate is set to vote on a "rescissions" package next week that could strip the public media organizations of cash. "Rescissions" refers to legislation that cancels or rescinds previously appropriated funds.

PBS Kansas CEO Victor Hogstrom took matters into his own hands with an ad speaking directly to viewers.

"By July 18, the U.S. Senate could eliminate funding for PBS Kansas, meaning some favorite programs could disappear. Yes, community support powers seriously good TV, but federal support matters. If you've ever laughed, learned, or felt moved watching PBS Kansas, now is the time to call your U.S. senators to help keep your station, your stories on the air," Hogstrom tells viewers before photos and phone numbers for Kansas Republican Senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran appear.

Marshall’s office believes the ad is proof PBS shouldn’t receive federal funding.

"For those questioning whether NPR and PBS simply serve as taxpayer-funded mouthpieces for the Democratic Party, look no further. If they’ve got enough money to run taxpayer-funded ads in Kansas, it makes the decision for us to cut their funding that much easier," a spokesperson for Marshall told Fox News Digital.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) political director Brendan Jaspers blasted the ad, calling for it to be pulled immediately.

"The Progressive Bias Syndicate (PBS) is running issue ads against Senate Republicans using taxpayer dollars - to request MORE taxpayer dollars," Jaspers posted on social media.

"It’s an egregious effort by PBS to prop up the failed Democrats who fund their propaganda," he continued. "Pull the ads immediately."

FCC chairman Brendan Carr said he will probe if the PBS Kansas ad violates any federal laws.

"Federal law prohibits noncommercial stations—including PBS ones—from accepting money in exchange for airing political issue ads. I’ve asked the FCC’s enforcement team to determine whether or not that happened here. I would encourage PBS & NPR to focus more on how they managed to lose America’s trust. That is their problem, not Congress’s work to ensure good stewardship of taxpayer dollars," Carr posted on X.

Member stations of public broadcasting outlets like NPR and PBS receive federal funds but are also backed by individual and commercial donations. PBS Kansas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When it comes to sounding the funding alarm, PBS insiders say the organization is simply directing people to a "Protect My Public Media" website and nothing more. The commercial was made independently by the member station in Kansas.

"Public media is more at risk now than ever before. Despite overwhelming public opposition, the House passed a rescissions package that would eliminate $1.1 billion in already-approved funding for public media. If enacted, it would strip essential services from communities nationwide — and could force rural stations off the air entirely," the website states.

"The Senate will vote on the rescissions package next week, and changes are still possible," the site continues. "Now is the time to urge them to remove the proposal targeting public media from the package."

The website also features a "call your lawmakers" button that offers both contact information and talking points.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Republicans who vote against his plans to defund PBS and NPR will no longer receive his support.

"It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions [sic] Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together. Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement. Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Both PBS and NPR have been heavily criticized by Republicans for political bias and advancing leftist agendas like gender ideology, such as a PBS movie called "Real Boy," which, according to PBS, follows a transgender-identifying teen as he "navigates adolescence, sobriety, and physical and emotional ramifications of his changing gender identity."

NPR CEO Katherine Maher and PBS CEO Paula Kerger testified before the DOGE subcommittee in March about alleged biased content that put their platforms in GOP crosshairs.

Kerger insisted that PBS is vital to Americans who rely on it for specific news, ranging from coverage of high school sports and local elections to specialized agricultural stories.

