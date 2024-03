Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt suggested on Tuesday during "The View" that comedian Jimmy Kimmel's jab at presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump at the Oscars would only "fuel" and motivate him.

Co-host Sara Haines said Jimmy Kimmel's joke about Trump at the Oscars was a "highlight" for co-host Joy Behar and asked Oswalt to react to the moment.

"I loved it, but part of me is a little bit worried, because let’s all remember that Trump’s super-villain origin story happened at the correspondents’ dinner when Obama and Seth Meyers were ripping into him. And all I saw when they cut to all of the a-listers laughing, that is going to be a gallery of faces in his head every night like, ‘I must get vengeance!’ So, yes, it was brilliant. But, Jimmy, you may have doomed us to failure," Oswalt said.

Behar chimed in and said Trump loves to "dish it out," but said he was "thin-skinned," and can't take a joke.

JIMMY KIMMEL PONDERS, ‘ONCE TRUMP IS DEAD’ WILL ‘THINGS GET BETTER?’

Oswalt agreed with Behar that Trump is "thin-skinned."

"If you want to dish it out, dish it out all you want as long as you can take it. He cannot. And so I’m wondering, again, yes, that was a great moment, but as they cut to all those faces, I'm like, oh, my God, that is going to become Donald’s dark motivational," he said. "His fuel."



Behar revealed on Tuesday that she tried to email Kimmel and congratulate him on his Trump joke, but accidentally sent the email to Jimmy Fallon.

Trump posted a criticism of Kimmel and his Oscar's performance on his social media platform Truth Social that questioned if there "has there ever been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars." Kimmel said he received a "review," and read the social media post aloud during the Hollywood awards show.

JIMMY KIMMEL WAS REPORTEDLY TOLD NOT TO READ DONALD TRUMP'S TRUTH SOCIAL POST DURING OSCARS BUT DID ANYWAY

Kimmel was reportedly told not to read the post on the air, but did so anyway.

"They are like, you got a little bit of time," Kimmel told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on "Live with Kelly & Mark" Monday. "I’m like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet.' They’re like, ‘No, no, don’t read that.' I’m like, ‘Yes I am.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be," Kimmel said, reading Trump's post aloud on Sunday. "Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Blah. Blah. Blah. Make America Great Again."

Fox News' Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.