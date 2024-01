Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

ABC late night comic Jimmy Kimmel speculated Thursday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" about former President Trump’s death and what effect it would have on the country.

During his opening monologue, the anti-Trump late night host pondered whether the Supreme Court potentially ruling in favor of blue states taking the former president off 2024 presidential election ballots "might actually kill" Trump.

He then asked out loud whether that would make life "better" for Americans, or if more MAGA people would take his place, Breitbart reported.

Making Trump and his ongoing legal battles a centerpiece of his opening monologue, Kimmel stated, "Let me tell you something — if those three judges he appointed to the Supreme Court take this case and rule against him, he is going to blow a whale-sized windmill out of his a--. I mean, it might actually kill him."

"This could be it," he added to laughter from his in-studio audience.

However, the Trump death speculation wasn’t over. Kimmel continued, saying, "Sometimes I wonder, once Trump is dead and gone and buried on the 18th hole of one of his golf courses, will things get better? Or will we have a whole new crop of MAGA brains to deal with?"

Earlier in the monologue, Kimmel also brought up a recent photo of Trump that had gone viral because it depicted what appeared to be red welts or sores on his hand.

Following the lead of Democratic Party strategist James Carville, who this week claimed the images were evidence that Trump has syphilis, Kimmel said the photo "could mean Donald Trump has syphilis or syphilis has Donald Trump."

Kimmel’s anti-Trump antics have been a staple of his ABC late night talk show ever since Trump announced his first presidential run in 2015.

The Trump-related content has done anything but slow down. A recent study from the Media Research Center found that Kimmel’s show topped all other major late-night comedy shows in the sheer amount of anti-Trump and anti-conservative jokes told.

According to the study, of the 2,215 political jokes made on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2023, 1,960, or 88% were directed at conservatives. 762 of these jokes were aimed at Trump himself.