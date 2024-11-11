Patricia Heaton unloads on media 'extremists' for fear-mongering over Trump win: 'Shame on you!'

Actress Patricia Heaton didn't mince words while slamming the mainstream media for "fear-mongering" and denigrating voters this election cycle by telling them President-elect Trump poses a threat to their way of life.

"To all these extremists that are allowed television time, who told women that this is what is going to happen to them, shame on you! Shame on you!" she said in a video posted to X over the weekend.

"Apparently, there are some really vulnerable people here who you targeted, and you fear-mongered to and you need to go back on the air and tell them things are going to be okay, tell them that they’re fine."

"Also, stop saying people who voted differently from you are ‘uneducated’," she continued. "Learn your f-ing lesson about smearing people who vote differently from you, who have different needs from you, who have legitimate complaints. Quit dismissing them as uneducated. When are you going to learn?"

Heaton's words come as left-leaning Americans, distraught over Trump's landslide victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, have taken to social media to post reaction videos and share their fears over the alleged upcoming loss of reproductive rights and other concerns.

Women have hopped on the trend of shaving their heads and vowing to cut off sexual relationships with men in protest of the GOP's win.

"I’ve also seen a lot of the response videos — especially from women who are crying, screaming, shaving their heads, saying they’re going to be jailed or rounded up or killed or hunted or whatever," Heaton said, addressing such posts.

"We need to pray for them, and I just want to say to all you folks who feel that way, don’t make politics or identity groups your religion! Only Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Put your faith in Him, not in men, not in man’s institutions, not in human institutions," she added.

The "Everybody Loves Raymond" actress, who has become known for her efforts to push back against antisemtism, recorded the video directly after returning from a visit to Israel, where she heard the results of the 2024 election.

She called the outcome "very good for the Jewish people."

President-elect Trump walked away with a massive victory over Vice President Harris last week, eventually winning all key swing states that largely determined the outcome.

Republicans also flipped the Senate red and could likely maintain control of the House of Representatives.