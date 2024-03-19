Gospel of Luke shares valuable lesson for Lent, says California pastor: 'Look forward'

"Go to the village ahead of you, and as you enter it, you will find a colt tied there, which no one has ever ridden. Untie it and bring it here" (Luke 19:30).

This Bible verse is from the Gospel of Luke, one of the three synoptic Gospels, and is an excellent lesson to remember during the Lenten season as Easter approaches, Pastor Samuel Rodriguez told Fox News Digital.

Rodriguez, based in Sacramento, is president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and is the pastor of New Season Church.

This verse is a lesson showing how God may provide something, but it is up to humanity to actually make use of it — and that "obedience is key to taking hold," said Rodriguez.

"This message, illustrated through the simple act of fetching a donkey for Jesus, speaks volumes about how we should live our lives," he said.

"It's as if we're being told that our progress, our journey to embrace God's gifts, relies on us listening and actively engaging with His plan."

"This direction to seek out a donkey, tied up and waiting, symbolizes the promise of what's to come, not what we've left behind," said Rodriguez.

"It's a nudge to look forward, to the ‘villages’ in our lives we've yet to explore, where new blessings and tasks from God await."

In the verse, the instruction by Jesus to go into a village was "not just to a place on a map," he said — but rather for a new chapter in one's spiritual life.

"This tale isn't just about physical movement," said Rodriguez. "It's a parable for our spiritual growth."

The donkey, tied up and waiting, is emblematic of "the new experiences and blessings that we can claim by following God's path."

He added, "Just as the followers of Jesus were told to untie the donkey, we're encouraged to unlock the blessings God has set aside for us."

What's more, "untying the donkey symbolizes freeing ourselves from the chains that hold us back — be it old wounds, sins or even past achievements — so we can move forward toward what's possible," Rodriguez said.

The command to "go to the village" is a way that God shows us "how to take possession of His promises," he said.

"It reminds us of His assurance to be with us, preparing our way and overcoming any obstacles."

After all, noted Rodriguez, "we're not on this journey alone. God is leading the way."

The story in Luke's gospel "ultimately invites us to embrace change," he said.

"We're called to unlock the blessings in our lives through faith, repentance and worship."

"It's about stepping into a new version of ourselves, one that's been renewed and shaped in God's image."

This, he said, is at the heart of the Christian faith — "becoming new creations through Christ."

He went on, "Our willingness to follow through [on] our actions helps bring about God's blessings. Like the disciples who were given the task to untie the donkey, we, too, are called to unlock the blessings in our lives through faith, repentance and worship."

"As we walk in God's plan, engaging with what He has provided, we're not just living our story but actively contributing to the grand narrative of God's kingdom on earth," added Rodriguez.

As Lent soon comes to a close and Easter approaches, it would be wise to "commit to this path of listening, moving forward and transforming," he said.

"Let's untie the donkeys in our lives, venture into new ‘villages’ and lay claim to God's promises with faith and joy," said Rodriguez.

By doing this, humanity will "not only experience God's provision and breakthroughs in our lives but also become channels of His glory, shining His light for all to see."

