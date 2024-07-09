Party over country? Liberal media, celebs admit they will back Biden no matter his physical state

Liberal media figures and celebrities have boasted extreme loyalty to President Biden, no matter his physical or mental state, as the Democratic candidate faces growing calls to drop out of the 2024 election.

Biden's halting debate performance on June 27 reinforced concerns about his mental acuity and fitness for office, setting off a firestorm of calls from Democratic figures and editorial boards for him to step aside. However, liberal figures from "The View," MSNBC and Hollywood have doubled down in their support for Biden amid these concerns, with candid remarks about the extremely low standards they have for Biden to ensure their vote.

MSNBC host Joy Reid is one such figure who lashed out at the Democratic Party over the talk of replacing Biden in the debate fallout. On her TikTok account last week, she said she would vote for Biden even if he was "in a coma."

"Tell me who the nominee is going to be. Let me know when you guys are finished fighting amongst yourseves who I got to vote for in November to keep Hitler out of the White House," she said. "Just let me know when you guys are finished figuring it out, Democrats."

"Oh and by the way, if it’s Biden in a coma? I’m going to vote for Biden in a coma. I don’t even really particularly like the guy. A lot of his policies? Don’t like them, [but] he’s not Donald Trump, right? Yeah, Hitler, White House. We keepin' him out."

Whoopi Goldberg, another fierce critic of former President Trump, has also been blunt about Biden getting her vote despite growing concerns over his age.

"The View" co-host went viral on Monday for graphic remarks she made on the political talk show suggesting she would support Biden's campaign, regardless of his physical and mental capability.

"I don’t care if he’s pooped his pants. I don’t care if he can’t put a sentence together. Show me he can’t do the job, and then I’ll say, 'OK. Maybe it’s time to go,'" Goldberg said.

Goldberg did admit her loyalty could be shifted depending on how Biden performed in the second debate, but defended his poor performance in the June debate.

"I have poopy days all the time, all the time. I step in so much poo you can’t even imagine," Goldberg said as the crowd chuckled.

"Now, I’m not running the world, but I don’t know anybody who doesn’t step in stuff at some point. So, I’m just simply saying, yeah. There are two debates, and if he can’t do what he needs to do for the second debate, I’ll join any crew that says get rid of him," she added.

Biden supporter and actress Kathryn Hahn made similar remarks suggesting Biden's fitness for office wouldn't sway her vote for him.

While guest-hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Monday night, Hahn poked fun at Biden's age before saying she'd vote for him even if he was a "skeleton."

"This might be the first presidential election where a slick bathtub could alter the course of history," she joked. "Here's the thing: I would vote for a skeleton over Donald Trump. In fact, I may literally be voting for a skeleton over Donald Trump."

Hahn was among the celebrities who attended Biden's star-studded Los Angeles fundraiser in June, which raised millions for his campaign, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Billionaire Mark Cuban, another staunch critic of Donald Trump, also expressed his extreme loyalty to Biden earlier this year.

The Dallas Mavericks minority owner and "Shark Tank" investor, who voted for former GOP candidate Nikki Haley in the primary, told Bloomberg News in March that Biden had his support.

Cuban shrugged off growing concerns over Biden’s age, claiming he would vote for the president even on his deathbed.

"If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden," he said at the time.

Since the debate, Cuban has reiterated his support for Biden, despite holding criticisms about his performance.

"His performance was awful. But so was Trump’s. Biden was feeble. Trump couldn’t directly answer a single question and lied with every response. The question is what features voters believe make a better POTUS : Feeble, Capable and Ethical vs Vigorous, Unethical and Incapable of telling the truth. I’ll vote ethical every time," Cuban wrote on X.

Other celebrity backers and megadonors to Biden's campaign have rescinded their support since the debate.

"The Shining" author Stephen King, Netflix co-founder and megadonor Reed Hastings and screenwriter Damon Lindelof have all demanded a new candidate replace Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Lindelof, a self-described "lifelong Democrat," even suggested imposing "economic sanctions" on the Democratic Party until the president is replaced on the 2024 ticket.

"When they text you asking for cash, text back that you’re not giving them a penny, and you won’t change your mind until there’s change at the top of the ticket," Lindelof wrote in a column for Deadline. "I propose a DEMbargo. No checks written. No ActBlue links clicked. For anyone."

Fox News' Aubrie Spady and Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.