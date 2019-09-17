Liberal policies 'can be deadly': Tomi Lahren on powerful interview of Parkland shooting victim's father

"These policies aren’t just a P.C. nuisance, as Andrew Pollack will tell you, if left unchecked they can be deadly."

A strong warning from Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren after a powerful interview with Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland shooting victim, Meadow Pollack.

FATHER OF PARKLAND SHOOTING VICTIM: 'GUNS DIDN'T KILL MY DAUGHTER, DEMOCRATIC POLICIES DID

Pollack told Tomi on her show "No Interruption" that through his own personal investigation of the February 2018 shooting, he has determined that the Broward County school district's lenient disciplinary policies, more than any other factor, contributed to the Parkland tragedy.

"In our lengthy one-on-one interview, Andrew walks me through all of the people and policies that allowed a monster... to carry out his heinous act. Hint -- it has nothing to do with gun control," said Lahren on 'First Thoughts."

Lahren continued, "what happened that day has a lot to do with liberal policies. Some of the same liberal policies I have warned you about right here in my First and Final Thoughts. In fact, just a few weeks ago I told you about California’s new proposal to do away with basic discipline. That bill which applies to public and charter schools in the state was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom which means starting next school years, principals and school administrators will be unable to suspend students for 'willful defiance.'"

Pollack has written a new book, "Why Meadow Died: The People and Policies That Created The Parkland Shooter and Endanger America's Students," and it delves into his views on the solutions for an epidemic of mass shootings in schools and precautions that parents can take to ensure the safety of their children.

In the book, Pollack describes how the Parkland shooter had been referred to the school district's "diversionary program" while in middle school. The program, known as PROMISE, allows students who commit certain misdemeanors to avoid the criminal justice system. Pollack argues that disciplinary policies, like PROMISE, render proposed gun control measures, like universal background checks, mute.

Speaking with FOX News, Pollack said, "I want parents to know the truth. I didn’t know what was going on in the school...The fact is that if you don’t arrest a criminal then they don’t have background. What good is universal background if they don’t arrest these kids?"

Lahren agreed, "As Andrew explains, it is these liberal, politically correct, coddling policies that enable students like [the Parkland shooter] and others. Policies like this new California law that bans suspending students for 'willful defiance.' Where is the accountability? Where is the compassion for students who work hard, follow the rules, and just want to learn in a safe and peaceful environment?"

To see Tomi's responses and more from Andrew Pollack, watch the powerful episode of "No Interruption" now on Fox Nation, and see more from Tomi in her "First Thoughts" and "Final Thoughts" daily commentaries.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.