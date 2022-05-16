Parents riled up after Montana school hands out questionnaire regarding students' sexual orientation: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents from Missoula, Montana, expressed frustration over an alleged questionnaire which was handed out to the Sun Sentinel freshman high school class which asked about the students' sexual orientation, according to NBC Montana.

The questionnaire, according to the outlet, asked questions like, "99 percent of reported rapists are heterosexual. Why are straights so sexually aggressive?"

HOUSE REPUBLICANS TO MAKE PROTECTING WOMEN'S SPORTS A ‘PRIORITY’ IF THEY RETAKE MAJORITY

The outlet reported that there were 15 questions in total, including, "When did you choose your sexual orientation?"

"Who assumes the dominant role and who assumes the passive role in a straight relationship," Katie Kutz, a resident of Missoula, said during a Tuesday Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) board meeting, NBC Montana reported. "The fact that is being talked about to 14 and 15-year-olds just absolutely blows my mind."

CALIFORNIA DISTRICT TO PROBE STUDENTS ON HOW OFTEN THEY HANG OUT WITH PEOPLE OF ‘DIFFERENT GENDER IDENTITIES’

A parent, who remained anonymous, told NBC Montana that the questionnaire was handed out without any discussion at the end of class.

After the school was informed of the questionnaire, they reportedly said it was not part of the curriculum.

"MCPS was recently made aware of a handout that was given to students in a high school health class. The handout was intended as a demonstration exercise to show how certain questions can be seen as offensive. Students were not expected to provide written answers. The questions on the handout were intended for discussion purposes only and are not part of our approved curriculum," a statement provided to Fox News Digital read.

"When the handout was brought to the District’s attention, there was an immediate investigation and the handout was removed," the statement continued. "MCPS has a "challenged materials" procedure that anyone can access. Generally, the challenged materials procedure is used when there is a challenge of curriculum material used in our classrooms. However, the handout in this particular incident was not part of the curriculum and should not have been used, as it is not part of our approved instructional materials for this unit.

"The District has taken appropriate remedial action to prevent this from happening again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

South Dakotans expressed anger during a school board meeting in early May over multiple books they deemed to be inappropriate for 12th graders.

A graphic novel called "Fun Home" depicted nudity and sex acts. Another, titled "Girl, Woman, Other" follows the journey of a woman with multiple gender identities.