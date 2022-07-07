Parent rips NEA proposing use of 'birthing parent': Americans not ready for 'radical agenda' of 'K-12 cartel'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A parent on Thursday claimed that Americans are not ready for the "radical agenda" of the "K-12 cartel" after the National Education Association proposed to change the term "mother" to "birthing parents."

"I don't think we can put anything past the unions at this point. I don't believe that they represent parents and children and what we need in the future of America." Moms For Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice told "America Reports."

Justice claimed teacher unions don't represent what parents and children need.

"We believe that they don't actually represent the 3 million members that they have in their organizations," she said. "So while they may not have voted on it, I certainly think it's just perhaps a reaction to the fact that they know how far away they have come from what the American public wants and needs."

The National Education Association proposed a resolution that would change the word "mother" in contracts to "birthing parent" for the purpose of being inclusive to the LGBTQIA+ community.

NEA's resolutions, called new business items (NBI) represent the teachers' union's opinions and beliefs. Many resolutions were voted by the Representative Assembly (RA), comprised of 6,000 educators, in Chicago as well as virtually. The resolution on the language change – NBI 63 – was ultimately not brought to a vote.

"Using this contract language, members need not worry about how a Board of Education/solicitor defines ‘maternity leave,’ ‘mother,' and/or ‘father’; the language is an inclusive reflection of how LGBTQIA+ members build families," the proposed resolution said.



Justice said that parents are recognizing that they have fundamental rights to their children. She added that Americans are not ready to get rid of the terms "mother" and "father."

"There are many other things that the NEA proposed, and I really suggest to people, get out, look at those proposals because you will be shocked at what this radical agenda the union is pushing across this country," she said.

