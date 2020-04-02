Parade for 100-year-old WWII veteran goes on despite New Jersey coronavirus shutdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Hamilton, N.J., community gathered in front of World War II veteran Frank Uveges’ house to celebrate his 100th birthday, which had been canceled due to the coronavirus shutdown.

“Since his 95th birthday, he’s been looking forward to his 100th birthday,” Susan Lombardo told “Fox & Friends.”

Lombardo and Uveges’ nephew, Dave, said that there was an effort to make up for the veteran’s canceled birthday celebration due to the coronavirus shutdown.

“I called a long time friend of mine, too, that also grew up on the street, my neighbor Tina and said: ‘We gotta do something. We can’t let this day go by for Mr. Frank without doing something.”

Lombardo called her husband, Jim, a Hamilton Township firefighter, to get involved. Many other public servants followed suit to join the parade. The gatherers conducted a safe social distance between each other for safety.

Dave Uveges, who helped organize the party, said that the 100-year old veteran was “overwhelmed” and “appreciative.”

“He’s a very humble man," Uveges said. "Anyone that meets him, whether you’ve known him your whole life like us or you meet him for the first time, he warms your heart. He’s a little man that no one can say no to and everybody wants to do something for."

He said the centenarian was grateful for the impromptu celebration.

“He kept telling me ‘this is unbelievable,’" Uveges said. "I guess because he never expects anything in return but he’s always willing to give to everyone."

Lombardo said that Uveges has always wanted to meet President Trump.