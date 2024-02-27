Palestinian journalist complains 'you can't hijack planes' as form of 'dissent' in viral social media list

A reporter for "The Nation" posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday complaining about people not being able to "hijack planes" or "throw Molotovs" in protest.

Mohammed El-Kurd – whose "The Nation" author bio names him as the outlet’s "first-ever Palestine Correspondent" and states he is a "writer and poet from Jerusalem, occupied Palestine" – appeared to lament all the acts of protest Palestinians are supposedly not allowed to perform against Israel, which included acts of terror and violence.

"You can’t protest peacefully. You can’t boycott. You can’t hunger strike. You can’t hijack planes. You can’t block traffic. You can’t throw Molotovs. You can’t self-immolate. You can’t heckle politicians. You can’t march. You can’t riot. You can’t dissent. You just can’t be," he wrote.

This came in the wake of Aaron Bushnell self-immolating over the weekend to protest Israel, an act which was praised by some far-left activists.

On Oct. 7, El-Kurd said the brutal violence against Israeli civilians was merely an act of retaliation against the Jewish state for occupying and colonizing Palestinian land.

"The siege is the provocation. Forcing people to live in an open-air prison is an escalation. Occupation, colonization, and land-theft are the root cause of the ‘conflict.’ Everything else is retaliation," he wrote.

El-Kurd even rebuked those who support the Palestinian agenda but condemned the killing and hostage-taking.

In response to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s, D-Minn., Oct. 7 post – which read, "I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas" – El-Kurd remarked, "They will never accept u into their club babe."

In another post from January, El-Kurd wrote, "Until the Israeli regime's genocidal assault on Gaza stops, we should keep protesting and disrupting in every way possible. This is today’s lesson."

In addition to working for "The Nation," El-Kurd is a poet and far left political commentator who was named one of Time Magazine’s "100 most influential people in the world" in 2021, alongside his Palestinian activist sister Muna El-Kurd.

The corresponding Time article stated, "Through online posts and media appearances, sibling activists Mohammed and Muna El-Kurd provided the world with a window into living under occupation in East Jerusalem this spring—helping to prompt an international shift in rhetoric in regard to Israel and Palestine."

El-Kurd’s "hijack" post was viewed more than six million times on X, and invoked strong reaction.

Senior fellow Emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute Christina Hoff Summers ripped El-Kurd, stating, "No. You can’t riot, throw bombs or hijack planes. But you could consider being more rational and less anti-Semitic."

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, felt the post was potentially dangerous and flagged the Transportation Security Administration. He wrote, "’You can't hijack planes.’ Hey @TSA I've got a nomination for the no-fly list."

"That’s right, Mohammed. You are not allowed to hijack planes or throw firebombs," conservative journalist Angy Ngo wrote.

Conservative comedian Konstantin Kisin trashed El-Kurd with a sarcastic response, stating, "What is the world coming to when you can't even hijack a plane and crash it into a building full of innocent people for peace? This is what oppression looks like."

El-Kurd and "The Nation" did not immediately respond for comment.