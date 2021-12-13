‘Outnumbered’ eviscerates Kamala Harris for dismissing headlines on her office dysfunction

After Vice President Kamala Harris claimed headlines about dysfunction in her office were "ridiculous," former police officer Philip Holloway said on "Outnumbered" Monday that the "ridiculous" headline is that she is still the border czar.

PHILIP HOLLOWAY: If she's concerned about a ridiculous headline, the ridiculous headline is that Kamala Harris is the border czar because she has not been down there. She’s not done anything. If she wants to improve her image, my suggestion, madame vice president, if you’re listening, go to the border and talk to the first responders who live there and work there, talk to the citizens whose communities are being ravaged by the invasion of the southern border of illegal migration.

…

Talk to border patrol agents and apologize to them for accusing them of committing crimes on horseback when they are just out there trying to do their job. Do something as a leader in the federal government to lift the morale of those who we entrust with our safety, the border patrol deserve much better than this, the people along e southern border who live there who work there, local law enforcement, they deserve better. They deserve some real leadership on the border.

…

That would do a lot for her image.

