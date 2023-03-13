Oscar-winning director defends drag for kids in acceptance speech: 'A threat to nobody'

Oscar award-winning director Daniel Scheinert subtly clapped back at anti-drag legislation being passed in some state legislatures in his Oscars acceptance speech for best director Sunday night, defending drag for kids as a "threat to nobody."

"We want to dedicate this to the mommies – all the mommies of the world – to our moms, specifically my mom and dad, Ken and Becky, thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films, or really perverted comedy films," Scheinert said, "or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody."

The audience's applause echoed through Los Angeles' Dolby Theater in support of his comments.

Scheinert's comments coincide several initiatives to ban drag performances and other adult entertainment on public property in states across the U.S., including Tennessee's notorious HB. 9, which banned adult performances on public property or where they can be viewed by minors.

Republican Rep. Chris Todd, who sponsored the bill, touted it as a "common-sense child safety bill" per a report from earlier this year.

Other state Republicans argued the policy would prevent minors from exposure to overtly sexual content – thereby including drag performances – in public spaces, although the bill did not specifically reference "drag" by name.

Tennessee became the first to ban adult performances in public spaces after the bill passed both houses and was signed by Gov. Bill Lee on March 2.

Similar legislation also prohibits gender transition treatments for minors, a policy effort either successfully undertaken or in the works in several predominantly red states, including in part North Dakota, Utah, North Carolina and Arkansas.

Others have put forth initiatives to ban children from drag performances.

Scheinert, who accepted the award for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" along with co-director Daniel Kwan, saw the film clean up in other ways at this year's Oscars, being crowned as best picture as well as earning best original screenplay, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress.

