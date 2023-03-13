Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Oscar-winning director defends drag for kids in acceptance speech: 'A threat to nobody'

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' director Daniel Scheinert's comments come on the heels of Tennessee's ban on adult performances in public spaces

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
The Oscars have become ‘world’s biggest group therapy session’: Jimmy Failla Video

The Oscars have become ‘world’s biggest group therapy session’: Jimmy Failla

Jimmy Failla said the reason viewership of Hollywood award shows is declining is because celebrities abandoned their aspirational roots in favor of activism.

Oscar award-winning director Daniel Scheinert subtly clapped back at anti-drag legislation being passed in some state legislatures in his Oscars acceptance speech for best director Sunday night, defending drag for kids as a "threat to nobody."

"We want to dedicate this to the mommies – all the mommies of the world – to our moms, specifically my mom and dad, Ken and Becky, thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films, or really perverted comedy films," Scheinert said, "or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody."

The audience's applause echoed through Los Angeles' Dolby Theater in support of his comments.

TENNESSEE BILL AIMS TO BAN DRAG SHOWS, OTHER ADULT ENTERTAINMENT ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

US director Daniel Scheinert (L) and US director Daniel Kwan accepts the Oscar for Best Director for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.

US director Daniel Scheinert (L) and US director Daniel Kwan accepts the Oscar for Best Director for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Scheinert's comments coincide several initiatives to ban drag performances and other adult entertainment on public property in states across the U.S., including Tennessee's notorious HB. 9, which banned adult performances on public property or where they can be viewed by minors. 

Republican Rep. Chris Todd, who sponsored the bill, touted it as a "common-sense child safety bill" per a report from earlier this year.

Other state Republicans argued the policy would prevent minors from exposure to overtly sexual content – thereby including drag performances – in public spaces, although the bill did not specifically reference "drag" by name.

KNOXVILLE MAYOR CRITICIZED FOR ATTENDING 'ALL AGES' CHRISTMAS DRAG SHOW WITH 'EXPOSED B---HOLES,' 'SEX ACTS'

Daniel Scheinert arrives as Vanity Fair and Richard Mille host a private cocktail party honoring A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" in Los Angeles at Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills on March 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Daniel Scheinert arrives as Vanity Fair and Richard Mille host a private cocktail party honoring A24's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" in Los Angeles at Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills on March 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Tennessee became the first to ban adult performances in public spaces after the bill passed both houses and was signed by Gov. Bill Lee on March 2.

Similar legislation also prohibits gender transition treatments for minors, a policy effort either successfully undertaken or in the works in several predominantly red states, including in part North Dakota, Utah, North Carolina and Arkansas.

Others have put forth initiatives to ban children from drag performances.

TENNESSEE BECOMES FIRST STATE TO BAN DRAG SHOWS ON PUBLIC PROPERTY, NEAR SCHOOLS

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. 

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Scheinert, who accepted the award for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" along with co-director Daniel Kwan, saw the film clean up in other ways at this year's Oscars, being crowned as best picture as well as earning best original screenplay, best actress, best supporting actor and best supporting actress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Don Lemon roasted at Oscars by Michelle Yeoh: 'Don't let anyone ever tell you you're ever past your prime' Video

Fox News' Lawrence Richard and Julia Musto contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.