Orthopedic surgeon sounds off on COVID vaccine after developing career-ending condition: I’ve been ‘abandoned’

Dr. Joel Wallskog argued that the online censorship of vaccine victims has 'devastated' the cause

By Kayla Bailey | Fox News
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joel Wallskog joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to share his experience getting the COVID-19 shot and the career-ending condition he developed.

One orthopedic surgeon had his career ripped away from him by developing a career-ending condition just seven days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Dr. Joel Wallskog shared the chilling details of how he contracted Transverse Myelitis, going from a "completely healthy 50-year-old" to a crippled, unemployed orthopedic surgeon, in a matter of a week.

"I was a completely healthy 50-year-old person with really no medical problems until about seven days after my first – or I should say one and only Moderna shot – that I received from December 30th of 2020. So, I was completely otherwise healthy until seven days after the shot," Dr. Wallskog shared with co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

COVID VACCINE FATIGUE: STUDY EXPLORES WHY MANY ARE REFUSING BOOSTER SHOTS

Campos-Duffy shared her sympathies with Dr. Wallskog, asking the surgeon, "what happens next? Who takes responsibility for this?"

Dr. Wallskog replied, "what happens is you're abandoned."

"You get your shot, you do what you think is the right thing, and you kind of do your part, and then all of a sudden you're abandoned. And what I say is a lot of these people that are injured are really abandoned from the standpoint of physically, financially and emotionally," Dr. Wallskog continued.

Parents push back as hundreds of colleges still mandate COVID vaccines Video

Campos-Duffy bolstered Dr. Wallskog's claim, arguing that Big Pharma has not only evaded the "brunt" of alleged vaccine injuries, but made "billions of dollars." Recognizing that victims are provided no financial support, Dr. Wallskog founded an advocacy organization in an effort to spark change.

"That's who I fight for. I'm fine. And fortunately, I'm financially stable, but I fight for all the people that aren't. And that's why I started an advocacy organization to try to help us support them," he said, Sunday.

FOX NEWS POLL: MAJORITY SAYS BIDEN TRYING TO COVER UP ORIGINS OF COVID-19

"You know, there's no pharma fund and there's a fund called – through the government – called the CICP or the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. But to date, the program has only paid out three claims totaling less than $5,000. And unfortunately, their denial rate for these people that are injured is 96.5%," the surgeon said.

While those numbers are attributed to Dr. Wallskog, this isn't the first time the claims process has been questioned. Reuters reported that by the end of the 2022 calendar year, over 7,500 vaccine jury injury claims - though not specific to the Moderna jab -had remained in limbo, with a reported 68 having been denied.

Mother who accused Pfizer vaccine of putting daughter in a wheelchair still wants answers: ‘This feels like a horror movie’ Video

The orthopedic surgeon went on to argue that online censorship of the vaccine victim community has "devastated" the cause.

"It's devastated us. I mean, as you know, through kind of the Twitter files or data dump from Twitter, they even acknowledged in the files that true stories of vaccine-injured people; they were instructed to censor them. And it's devastating to us, because part of it is acknowledgment. I mean, with acknowledgment, we can hopefully then get diagnostics and treatments," he concluded.

According to a recent statement on their website, "Moderna’s vaccines have protected the lives of hundreds of millions of people around the world from COVID-19 and have dramatically lessened the burden of the pandemic to society."

Kayla Bailey is Digital Production Assistant with Fox News.