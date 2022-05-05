Oregon's 'Menstrual Dignity Act' requires schools to place feminine products in boys' bathrooms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oregon public schools will be required to provide feminine products along with instructions on "how to use" those products in all K-12 bathrooms regardless of gender, in accordance with the state's "Menstrual Dignity Act" signed into law last year.

The controversial mandate, solidified by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, was set to go into full effect during the 2022-2023 school year. A 2021 statement from Portland Public Schools detailed how the act would be implemented long-term.

"Starting next year (2022-2023), products will be available in all restrooms (male, female and all-gender) in every PPS building where education occurs," the statement read.

"To ensure timely compliance, PPS ordered 500 dispensers. Dispensers have been installed in all elementary and middle school girls' restrooms, and more will be installed in all remaining bathrooms, including boys' restrooms, next year.

CALIFORNIA REQUIRES MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

"Instructions on how to use tampons and pads will be posted in all bathrooms," the source added.

The statement also stressed the need for students to learn about growth and development, noted that some physical education courses are implementing lessons on "the four pillars of Menstrual Dignity" and encouraged parents to have similar discussions with their children to help reduce the "shame and stigma" surrounding menstruation.

The Oregon Department of Education also doubled down on the controversial content by issuing a "Menstrual Dignity for Students" toolkit in March, complete with instructions on how to use menstrual products, segments on faculty and staff training, classroom instruction and tips for "menstruation-positive" language for families.

The toolkit also emphasized the need for menstrual products in all bathrooms because lack of access disproportionately impacts "students of color, students experiencing disabilities, and students experiencing poverty."

"Importantly, [the Menstrual Dignity Act] affirms the right to menstrual dignity for transgender, intersex, nonbinary, and two spirit students by addressing the challenges that some students have managing menstruation while minimizing negative attention that could put them at risk of harm and navigating experiences of gender dysphoria during menstruation," a segment of the introduction read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Research also connects gender-affirming bathroom access to supporting student safety at school," the toolkit said.

Republicans outraged by the bill spoke out on the measure. Gubernatorial candidate Bridget Barton slammed Brown for the policy, as well as her stance on abortion, in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Governor Brown also just passed something called the Menstrual Dignity Act, which will start requiring public schools to provide period products in ALL gender bathrooms in K-12 schools," she said. "So kindergarten boys will be exposed to signage and instruction on how to use pads and tampons during their school day."

Barton noted another policy flaw among the state's education system, saying that the students rank 47th in the nation in reading and math after Brown revoked allegedly "racist" academic requirements.

Barton also blasted the state's leadership for being out-of-touch with Oregonians on other key social issues, including abortion, which she says most of the state's citizens disagree with when polled.