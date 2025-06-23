Operation Midnight Hammer: Historic B-2 bomber mission flew from Missouri to strike Iranian nuclear sites

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Operation Midnight Hammer marked the largest B-2 operational strike in history, as the United States aimed to deliver a decisive blow against Iran's nuclear program.

The mission started at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, the only operational base for the B-2 stealth bomber.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy paid a visit to the base on Monday to capture the sense of pride in what the service members there do on the nation's behalf.

"I'm extremely proud of the men and women here, not just the pilots, but the maintainers, the men and women who refueled these jets," said Republican Rep. Mark Alford, who represents the area.

MIDNIGHT HAMMER IS 'MISSION ACCOMPLISHED' BUT THERE'S ONE BIG RED FLAG

"Imagine being in a jet for 36 hours to go over to strike Iran, come back. It was all done with precision under the direction of President Donald J. Trump, and I'm excited that we have decapitated the nuclear capabilities of Iran."

Trump announced Saturday that U.S. forces had successfully launched attacks on key Iranian nuclear sites, warning the country to "make peace" as future strikes loom.

Bombers equipped with massive bunker busters took off from Whiteman and flew across the Atlantic to Iran where they dropped their payloads before returning home.

The president addressed the nation later that night, calling the operation a "spectacular military success."

Alford reflected on an instance decades ago, when, as a television reporter in Waco, Texas, he heard President Ronald Reagan talking about a plane that "no one could see."

SATELLITE IMAGE SHOWS FORDOW NUCLEAR FACILITY AFTER MASSIVE BOMB STRIKE

"I thought, ‘What in the crazy thing are you talking about?’ And here I am, the fourth congressional district representative who gets to represent this great base, not just the B-2, but also the programs out here… the MQ-9 Reaper. Blackhawk helicopters," he said.

"This base is a jewel of the Department of Defense, and I get to represent it. I'm very honored."

The mission received praise from many but criticism from others who have argued the president should have sought congressional approval before taking action.

Vice President JD Vance praised the military service members who carried out the mission during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" over the weekend.

"These guys flew from Missouri. They didn't land a single time. They dropped 30,000-pound bombs on a target the size of a washing machine, and then got back home safely without ever landing in the Middle East…" Vance told host Kristen Welker.

"Whatever our politics, we should be proud of what these guys accomplished."

Fox News' Alexandra Koch, Elizabeth Elkind, Jennifer Griffin and Lucas Thomlinson contributed to this report.