Online resource aims to educate Americans about the Constitution during coronavirus

An online educational nonprofit organization called Constituting America aims to help students, young and old, learn more about the United States and the nation's founding during the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Pete Hegseth, Constituting America Co-Chair Cathey Gillespie and Ambassador Dakare Chatman said Saturday that their mission is for students to become more active and educated citizens.

"We've been speaking live and remotely now for may years," Gillespie stated. "And so, when we heard of the school closures, we quickly pivoted and found a way that we can still deliver our constitutional educational programs."

According to Education Week, 19 states and three U.S. territories have ordered or recommended school building closures for the rest of the academic year. School closures due to COVID-19 have impacted at least 124,000 U.S. public and private schools and affected at least 55 million students.

Chatman has a supporting role in Gillespie's program. He's been with the program for three years now after winning a scholarship during their "best PSA competition."

"And, since then, they've been such a great asset in my life with promoting my winning works and I've just been with them ever since," he told Hegseth. "They're wonderful people and what better way to spread constitutional questions to see their knowledge."

"So, as an actor myself, I am able to bring my acting into the organization," he continued. "So, I created a public service announcement in which I teach about the Constitution and why you should learn it and my tag line is 'It's an American thing, so know it.' And, that's on billboards all in Texas as well as a short film that I did in Charleston going around interviewing people, asking them constitutional questions to see their knowledge. So it was really cool and so inspiring."

Constituting America has online constitutional education classes on Mondays at 2 p.m. ET lead by founder and Co-President actress Janine Turner and they have an additional program called Constitutional Chat on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. ET.