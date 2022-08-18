Olympian Kim Glass blasts liberal DA Gascon amid 'grueling' fight for justice: 'We're tired of it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Olympian Kim Glass railed against liberal policies that allow repeat offenders to remain on the streets after she was attacked in early July by a homeless man who had two previous felony assault convictions.

On "America’s Newsroom" Thursday, Glass said the process of getting justice as a victim is frustrating and slow-moving, and she said she’s disappointed in the failure of the recall effort against liberal Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon.

"I had to tell myself that this process of being a victim is grueling, but it's not anything I can't handle," she told hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino after learning the preliminary hearing for her attacker was pushed back to October.

Glass suffered a bruised eye and a gash on her nose when the attacker, Semeon Tesfamariam, threw a 10-inch metal bolt at her face.

Glass said she lives as a victim every day, with strangers recognizing her and wanting to talk about the incident.

"This is what victims have to go through," she said

Glass said morale is low in Los Angeles following the failed attempt to oust DA Gascon, saying it’s a "scary situation" when residents can’t trust the people in charge to do their jobs.

The former volleyball star said she believes people are losing faith in the criminal justice system to keep them safe.

"Where my frustration lies is like when I hear Gascon, for instance, say that his priority is public safety," she said. "I'm just like, ‘yawn.’ You know? Yawn. Because we’re tired of it."

"How can you say that? And you’re letting repeat violent offenders out on the street."

Glass said her attacker is on a parole hold and is currently still behind bars, but she is only at the beginning of the process.

In an Instagram video Wednesday, however, she committed to seeing her case through.

"Maybe they want this to die down a little bit. Maybe they want to tire me out a little bit," she said.

"I'm ready for the marathon, if that's what you want to do. … Because I want justice."